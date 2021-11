After two days of prepping machinery, practice sessions, and a few F1 exhibitions courtesy of McLaren, Jeff O’Neill’s Velocity Invitational is poised to enter the weekend firing on all cylinders.

Absolutely gorgeous skies have blessed the Monterey peninsula, and the Goodwood “inspired” paddock design is a big hit among the first day of fans. And if you assumed the action stopped at sunset, think again; tonight’s Mini vs. Mustang nighttime race was EPIC.

Stay tuned.