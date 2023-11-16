Velocity Invitational: A Celebration of Speed and Style

Words by Jessica Wendland
Upon arriving at the Velocity Invitational, I was immediately struck by the pulsating energy that filled the air. The event’s picturesque setting at the Sonoma Raceway added an extra layer of charm, nestled amidst the rolling hills of California’s wine country. The sight of sleek, high-performance vehicles lined up in the paddock, their engines humming with anticipation, set the stage for an unforgettable experience.
Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars PreGrid
I can’t get around the cars, because it’s an event for historic racecars to actually race on a track. With the event being a week before the Las Vegas F1 race, the hype was real. The McLaren Race team was present for its 60th birthday with a history of their F1 cars on display. Yes, I saw Lando Norris, among others. This is definitely the place to go if you want to rub shoulders with racing royalty.
Chris MacAllister – 1971 McLaren M8F
When I learned one of my favorite restoration people, Bobby Green, was driving his 1920 Deusenberg, you best believe I went and snagged that opportunity to meet an idol of mine. I’m big into design and I’m always looking at form and function and perhaps that’s why I’m drawn to race cars. Everything in a racecar is there for a reason, and some manufacturers just have that dialed in for their times, whether that be 100 years ago or the newly unveiled Ford GT Mk IV. I saw cars I’ve never heard of or seen in person, and experienced cars on the track that have been driven by absolute racing legends. It was an honor to be in the cars’ presence.
Duesnberg Racer, Bobby Green with Maurice Merrick as riding mechanic, out of turn 10.
Flanked on either side by some of the most beautiful supercars in the world, was the family area, merchandise, and food tents. It housed small racetracks and cars for kids to play, and games for families while they take a break for lunch. The tables, chairs, and umbrellas were welcomed on the sunny afternoon. The food tents offered a great selection typically not found at race events.
McLaren formula 1 heritage exhibit
While waiting for my lunch, I spent some time looking at Ben’s Automotive Decor (@bensautomotivedecor) engine block tables, crankshaft art, and piston clocks, admiring the creativity and ingenuity it takes to make these masterpieces, the first and second time around. I chatted with John Connely, Mr. Chicane footwear (@chicane.footwear), who started his business with Women’s race shoes and Michelin Tires! Who knew? I stumbled on a whole booth for just women’s race themed shirts, Racegirl (@racegirl_nation), and the offerings of race clothing in the other shops did have women’s fits and sizes. At the Rosso Corsa Makeup Table, aside from the great conversation, (@rossocorsa.us) I wound up with a race-team themed lip color, and they have a Mercedes eye palette I’ve got my eye on next. (Pun intended).
Patrick Byrne – 1977 Greenwood Corvette
If you’re not into the whole automobile part, but you like to be a spectator, Sonoma Raceway offers a wine pavilion that looked like a great spot to chill with a glass of wine at turn 1 and the track just completed an impressive new event building at turn 11 that was exclusively reserved for drivers and special access. Unfortunately, the tickets were sold out quickly for both of these, which means I’ll have to plan farther ahead for next year.
Horatio Fitz-Simon – 1964 Lotus 26R.
When it comes to heart-pounding speed, roaring engines, and the unmistakable scent of race gas, the Velocity Invitational event in Sonoma, California, stands in a league of its own. Motorsport enthusiasts from around the world will continue to flock to this exhilarating event, thirsty for the ultimate automotive and racing experience on and beyond the track.
Writer: Jessica Wendland bluecamarogurl@gmail.com
Shawn DeLuna 1917 Hall-Scott racer, exiting out of turn 10.
McLaren MP4/2 during McLaren demonstration laps
Jeffrey O'Neill – 1969 Boss Mustang
DennisGray711@me.com
IIja Burkoff – 1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII
DennisGray711@me.com
Chris MacAllister – 1971 McLaren M8F
DennisGray711@me.com
Jonathan Burke 1912 Packard exiting out of turn 10.
Don Pepperdene – 1953 Kurtis 500S Dodge exiting Turn 4 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Patrick Byrne – 1977 Greenwood Corvette
DennisGray711@me.com
Duesnberg Racer, Bobby Green with Maurice Merrick as riding mechanic, out of turn 10.
Cameron Healy – 1953 Cooper Porsche 'Pooper' approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 3 : Sports Racing Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Rob Walton – 1965 Ferrari 250 LM
DennisGray711@me.com
Luca Manuicescu 1920 Ford turn 10.
Tancredi D'Amore – 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA in Turn 10 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
1969 McLaren M7C-1.
DennisGray711@me.com
2023 Ford GTmkIV leading the Mini vs Mustang Enduro night race.
Bud Romak – 2023 Velocity Invitational grand Marshall
Mike Bacciocco/Ethan Wilson – 1966 Ford Mustang
DennisGray711@me.com
Seth Burgett- 1967 Shelby GT500.
Historic Formula 1 cars in paddock
Zak Brown – 1970 McLaren M8D
DennisGray711@me.com
Ken Adams /Brian Ferrin – 1965 Ford Mustang GT350.
McLaren F1 car in Turn 8 during McLaren demonstration
Ken Adams /Brian Ferrin – 1965 Ford Mustang GT350
DennisGray711@me.com
Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2.
Mike Thurlow – 1976 Chevrolet Greenwood Corvette approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Bruce Marquand – 1967 McLaren M6A
DennisGray711@me.com
Kenny Tse – 2006 Porsche GT3 Cup Car.
Keith Frieser – 2009 Zytek LMP1 approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 9 : IMSA, ALMS, LeMans class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette
DennisGray711@me.com
Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette.
Mini Coopers in Turn 10 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Gary Drean/Chris Kopley – 1966 Austin Mini Cooper S
DennisGray711@me.com
DirtFish putting on a show.
McLaren formula 1 heritage exhibit
Ranson Webster – 1961 Porsche Abarth Carerra
DennisGray711@me.com
Horatio Fitz-Simon – 1964 Lotus 26R.
Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars PreGrid
AC D'Augustine – 1965 Corvette L-88
DennisGray711@me.com
Jim Gallucci – 1960 Troutman Barnes Scorpion.
Porsche 962 exhibit in paddock
Dave Nicholas – 1968 BMW 2002
DennisGray711@me.com
Rob Manson – 1951 Barlow Simca Special.
Wesley Abendroth – 1955 Chevy Mistral exiting Turn 10 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Steve Schmidt – 1976 Porsche 935 K3
DennisGray711@me.com
2023 Ford GTmkIV.
Rob Walton – 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta approaching Turn 4 in Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Chase Johnson – 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
DennisGray711@me.com
Forrest Straight – 1965 Ford Mustang GT350.
Kevin Romak – 1961 Huffaker Genie approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 3 : Sports Racing Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Forrest Straight – 1965 Ford Mustang GT350
DennisGray711@me.com
the real heros of track days.
Rob Walton – 1965 Ferrari 250 LM in Turn 8 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Rob Walton – 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta
DennisGray711@me.com
Danny Baker – 1974 McLaren M23 in Turn 10 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
John Goodman – 1964 Ford Cobra
DennisGray711@me.com
Steve Walker – 1976 BMW CSL approaching Turn 10 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette
DennisGray711@me.com
Ranson Webster – 1961 Porsche Abarth Carerra exiting Turn 10 in Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Rob Walton – 1956 Maserati 300 S
DennisGray711@me.com
Chris MacAllister – 1971 McLaren M8F approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Matt Johnson/Matt Johnson – 1966 Shelby GT350
DennisGray711@me.com
John Hildebrand – 1964 Pontiac Tempest/GTO in Turn 10 in the Grp 8 : HTA class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Steve Romak – 1976 March 761
DennisGray711@me.com
Keith Frieser – 2009 Zytek LMP1 exiting Turn 2 in the Grp 9 : IMSA, ALMS, LeMans class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Mike Bacciocco/Ethan Wilson – 1966 Ford Mustang
DennisGray711@me.com
Mike Bacciocco/Ethan Wilson – 1966 Ford Mustang in Turn 2 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Alex MacAllister – 1964 Cobra 289
DennisGray711@me.com
Robert Davis – 1953 Siata 208s exiting Turn 10 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Denis Bigioni – 1948 Talbot-Lago T26C
DennisGray711@me.com
Jeffrey O'Neill – 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO approaching Turn 4 in Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Mike Thurlow – 1976 Chevrolet Greenwood Corvette
DennisGray@me.com
Rob Walton – 1956 Maserati 300 S approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 3 : Sports Racing Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Graham Smith – 1968 Alfa Romeo GTA
DennisGray711@me.com
John Goodman – 1964 Ford Cobra in Turn 10 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2
DennisGray711@me.com
John Dimmer – 1971 Tyrrell 004 in approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Charles Nearburg – 1970 Porsche 914/6
DennisGray711@me.com
Patrick Byrne – 1977 Greenwood Corvette approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Jim Gallucci – 1960 Troutman Barnes Scorpion
DennisGray711@me.com
Dan Cowdrey – 1966 Lola T70 Mark II in Turn 10 in the Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Kevin Buckley – 1967 Porsche 911 S
John Goodman – 1964 Ford Cobra
DennisGray711@me.com
Jim Hague – 1969 Ford Boss in Turn 3 in the Grp 8 : HTA class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Bruce Marquand – 1967 McLaren M6A
DennisGray711@me.com
Bruce Lesson – 2013 Audi R8 GTM GT3 in Turn 2 in the Grp 9 : IMSA, ALMS, LeMans class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Chris Springer – 1972 McLaren M8F
DennisGray711@me.com
Chris Kearney/Doug Peterson – 1966 Austin Cooper S in Turn 2 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Christoph Fritsch/Randy Unsbee – 1962 Mini Morris Cooper S
Ken Adams /Brian Ferrin – 1965 Ford Mustang GT350
DennisGray711@me.com
Zak Brown preparing for McLaren demonstration laps
Steve Walker – 1976 BMW CSL
DennisGray711@me.com
Timothy Barrnes – 1951 Jaguar XK120 exiting Turn 10 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway
Jeffrey O’Neill – 1969 Boss Mustang
DennisGray711@me.com
Robert Kann – 1958 Porsche 356 A Speedster approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
David Swig – 1957 Monsterati Special approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 3 : Sports Racing Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Gunnar Jeannette – 1965 Ferrari 250 LM Berlinetta GT approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 in Turn 3 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Jon Norman – 1976 Alfa Romeo Alfetta GTV in Turn 4 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
IIja Burkoff – 1970 TRC Ti 22 MkII approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Loren Beggs – 2004 Porsche 996 RSR in Turn 8 in the Grp 9 : IMSA, ALMS, LeMans class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Keith Frieser – 2009 Zytek LMP1 exiting Turn 2 in the Grp 9 : IMSA, ALMS, LeMans class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
McLaren F5000 in Turn 8 during McLaren demonstration – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Denis Bigioni – 1948 Talbot-Lago T26C exiting Turn 4 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Paul Christensen – 1956 Porsche 356 A Speedster exiting Turn 10 in Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Gregory Campbell – 1955 Porsche Devin Speedster exiting Turn 10 in the Grp 3 : Sports Racing Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Chris MacAllister – 1964 Cobra 289 in Turn 10 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Steve Romak – 1976 March 761 in approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Mike Thurlow – 1976 Chevrolet Greenwood Corvette in Turn 8 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Nick Colonna – 1970 McLaren M8C in Turn 3 in the Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Keith Frieser – 2009 Zytek LMP1 exiting Turn 2 in the Grp 9 : IMSA, ALMS, LeMans class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Seth Burgett- 1967 Shelby GT500 in Turn 10 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
McLaren MP4/7 during McLaren demonstration laps – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Jonathan Kitchen – 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk 1 exiting Turn 10 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Jon Gannaway – 1961 Triumph TR4 in Turn 8 in the Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Steve Walker – 1976 BMW CSL in Turn 8 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Dan Cowdrey – 1966 Lola T70 Mark II in Turn 8 in the Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Zak Brown – 1970 McLaren M8D approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 7 : Historic Can-Am Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Christoph Fritsch/Randy Unsbee – 1962 Mini Morris Cooper S in Turn 10 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
McLaren formula 1 heritage exhibit – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Denis Bigioni – 1948 Talbot-Lago T26C exiting Turn 8 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
William Lyon – 1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera GTL approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 2 : Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Steve Phillips/Brian Waters – 1966 Austin Mini Cooper S in Turn 2 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Gunnar Jeannette – 1965 Ferrari 250 LM Berlinetta GT in Turn 8 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 in Turn 10 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 K3 in Turn 4 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Kurt Del Bene/Arthur Conner – 1964 Morris Cooper S in Turn 2 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Maserati 300S I paddock – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Robert Davis – 1953 Siata 208s exiting Turn 4 in Grp 1: Sports Racing Cars & Production Sports Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Tancredi D’Amore – 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA in Turn 10 in the Grp 4 : SCCA Production Sports Cars & FIA GT Sports Prototypes class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Danny Baker – 1974 McLaren M23 in approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Bud Moeller – 1982 Williams FW08 in approaching Turn 8 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Martin Lauber – 1975 Porsche 911 RSR-spec IMSA GTO approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 6 : IMSA GT, AAGT, FIA Grp 4 class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Julie Racine/Anita Weemaes – 1960 Mini Cooper in Turn 2 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
McLaren Indy car exhibit in paddock – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Chris MacAllister – 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 in Turn 4 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Mike Bacciocco/Ethan Wilson – 1966 Ford Mustang in Turn 10 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Bud Moeller – 1982 Williams FW08 leads the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Seth Burgett/Seth Burgett – 1967 Shelby GT500 in Turn 2 in the Grp 10 : Mini Vs Mustang Enduro class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Danny Baker – 1974 McLaren M23 in approaching Turn 4 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Danny Baker – 1974 McLaren M23 exiting Turn 8 in the Grp 5 : Historic F-1 Cars class at the 2023 Velocity Invitational run at Sonoma Raceway – Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com