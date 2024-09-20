FOR SALE: 1972 De Tomaso Pantera Group 4

• CHASSIS NUMBER: THPNMRE02858

• YEAR: 1972

• LOCATION: France

• CAR TYPE: Coupé

• LHD/RHD: LHD

• ROAD REG.: Yes

• COMP. READY: Yes

• FIA HTP: Yes

• INTERIOR COLOR: Black

• EXTERIOR COLOR: Light Blue

• PRICE: P.O.A.

In 1972, due to customer demand, Allessandro de Tomaso decided to build six Group 4 versions of the 5.7 litre V8 Pantera. Taken straight from the production line, six standard steel shells were modified to what was permitted within the rules. Numerous bevelled holes were cut into the chassis to reduce weight. Further weight saving measures were achieved by replacing the front lid, doors and rear engine cover with alloy items. These cars were homologated as the “GT4”.

The GT4 was successful on the track proving itself competitive and at times managed to beat the all-conquering Porsche 911. This led to the demand for more Group 4 cars so a further batch of six cars were built. These cars, dubbed the “Gruppo 4” were identical technically and mechanically, but unlike the GT4 which used modified and lightened stock shells, the Gruppo 4s had their lightweight holes pre-cut on the bench before being welded into a complete shell. This made the car quicker and easier to make resulting in two extra Gruppo 4 cars being built later on for de Tomaso’s own use as factory entries.

Chassis “02858” (referred hereafter as #2858) is the earliest car by chassis number, but was actually the second of the eight Gruppo 4 cars built being completed on 26th April ’72. Finished in standard factory racing red and black, it was first registered on 1st July ’72 and sold to Achilli Motors of Milan, a GT and luxury car dealer. Repainted light blue, the Pantera was raced for Achilli Motors by Gabriele Gottifredi from 1973 to 1975 and although the car struggled at times, Gottifredi and up and coming young Italian driver Renzo Zorzi did manage to bring the car home in a credible 8th place overall in the ’74 Giro d’Italia. The car’s period race history can be seen in the History section below.

#2858 was garaged at Achili Motors unused from 1976 until bought by Marco “Spiffero” Curti in late ’79. Marco had been racing a Group 3 Pantera for some years and was looking to step up a class. The car had been repainted red, but the engine was in pieces so Curti shipped everything to de Tomaso who fully rebuilt the car to the latest Group 4 specs which entailed re-shaping the wheelarches to accommodate the smaller 2-inch wheelarch extensions permitted under the new post ’76 Group 4 regulations. This is the specification the car is currently in today. Curti raced #2858 for 3 seasons from 1980 to ‘82 mostly in the Italian championship but also in the world championship rounds at Mugello and Vallelunga and also in the last Giro d’Italia in 1980 where the Pantera put up another good showing finishing 10th. Curti then stored the car until selling it in 1998 to Germano Nataloni who quickly sold the car on to former Pantera racer Piergiorgio “Kabibo” Furlanetto.

#2858, still pretty much unmolested since its racing days with “Spiffero” in the early 80s, was purchased (through broker Karl Gnadinger) in 2006 by Dutch historic racer Pieter Boel who raced the car for many years on the European historic racing scene. After 12 years of ownership, Boel sold the car in 2018 to its current owner who – after a full recommissioning and repaint in its original light blue color – has successfully raced and enjoyed #2858 in events such as the Tour Auto, Peter Auto CER1 and Le Mans Classic. This stunning “ex-Achilli Motors/Gottifredi” Pantera Gr4 is now offered for sale in excellent and race-ready condition with only 6 hours on its engine since its last rebuild. All date-related items are current and the car also comes with extensive documentation including original factory documents, current FIA HTP, road registration and good spares (three wheel sets and miscellanous support items).

With only 14 original De Tomaso Pantera Group 4 built, this is a rare opportunity to own a potent and front-running Italian GT which can be equally enjoyed on the racetrack and on the road in the many premium historic events it is eligible for worldwide.

History