“Mustangs vs. Minis” Race At Velocity Invitational

It has recently been announced that the upcoming Velocity Invitational will be featuring a nighttime enduro race. The race will be featuring a variety of 1960s Ford Mustang race cars and race-ready classic Mini Coopers.

The very interesting special race is scheduled on Friday, November 12, from 4:50 pm to 5:40 pm. Anyone with a ticket for Friday will be able to watch the event.

Mini Vs Mustang Night Race from Kahn Media

It has been confirmed that more than 30 cars will be joining the race. The evening race will kick off an exciting weekend of food, wine, and vintage racing.

There will be a second “Mustangs vs. Minis” race during the Velocity Invitational weekend. It is scheduled on Sunday, November 14, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and it will be one of the events that will close the weekend.

Velocity Invitational is an event organized by the same team that worked on the renowned Sonoma Speed Festival. It is dedicated to put the spotlight on the best race cars and the best collections from both the international community and the United Sates.

The main goal of the event is simply to display and appreciate the best racing cars and sports cars that the world has to offer while the guests enjoy the finest wines and the most sumptuous food in the region.

The event will last from November 11-14, 2021, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. November 11 will be a VIP only exclusive event.

For tickets and for those who are interested to know more about the upcoming event, you can visit their website.