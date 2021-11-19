Porsche Highlights at Velocity Invitational 2021

Porsche race cars were well represented in multiple groups over the 4-days of the Velocity Invitational held at Laguna Seca, Monterey CA. With close to 40 cars spread over 5 of the 9 groups there was plenty of action for the fans of the German cars. Porsche had also taken over most of the Newman building’s first floor for the display of Jeff Zwart’s cars and the Porsche driving simulators.

Nicely displayed outside the building were two 917K Porsches in their original Gulf colors as raced in 1970 and 71, three 917/10s from the CanAm and Interseries era and lastly, the 917/30 “sister car” to the car that Mark Donohue drove to dominate the 1973 Can Am series.

The Porsche 917 Demonstration laps were a great opportunity for the fans to experience these cars in motion and not just static displays.

Gunnar Jeannette – 1969 Porsche 908/2 “Flounder” braking for Turn 11 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt

In Group 3 Cameron Healy and William Lyon upheld Porsche’s honor in the 1953 Cooper/Porsche Pooper and Porsche RS 60. Group 4B had 25 cars entered and 12 of them were Porsches. Ranging from a pair of Carrera-powered Abarth Coupes, to a variety of 356s and an early 911. Group 5 was the prototype and sports racing class. Fans of the late 1960s and early 1970s World Championship racers were able to enjoy a 910, a pair of 908 spyders and a 908/3.

David Donohue – 1995 Porsche Kremer K8 accelerating out of Turn 3 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt

The 1966-77 IMSA GT and FIA Group 4 cars in Group 7 had 16 Porsche running. This class highlighted the early 911s racing history including the 911ST and T/R and seven 911 RSRs. There was even a 914/6 GT tossed in for flavor.Lastly, the 1982-1990 IMSA GTP and FIA Group C class included a pair of 962s and the mid-90s Kremer K8 Spyder.

William Lyon – 1960 Porsche RS 60 Spyder in Turn 2 – Copyright 2021 Bill Wagenblatt

Porsche at Velocity Invitational 2021 Photo Gallery