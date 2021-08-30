2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Recap
2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Recap Part 1

There we were; Bill Wagenblatt, Rex McAfee and myself (Dennis Gray) sitting on the deck overlooking the Pacific, Sunday night after the last race of the 2021 RMMR. We were joined by my son, Santa Clara vintage race photographer Kevin Gray. Savoring a nice bottle or two of Paso Robles red, we got to discussing the images we had left out of the Sports Car Digest 2021 RMMR Gallery

We all had images that were going to take some work to optimize for posting. Some of the images were captured early in the morning with strong/warm back-lighting. Others were captured late in the day with an afternoon low-angle light. We decided to put together a second gallery of “Favorite” images, versus images of the most popular cars. We invited Kevin to join us.

Photographers are a strange breed. We look for light that enhances a subject with rim-light or warm light or interesting shadows. Blurred images to show motion or speed. Nose to tail images to show the close tight competition. Images with the driver wearing clear face shields with no sunglasses so their intensity can be seen. These enhanced images often take more work to optimize before posting, hence aren’t able to meet the initial gallery deadline. So here you have another one hundred and fifty or so images captured during the 2021 Pre-Historics and RMMR.

Please enjoy and let us know what you think.

Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Marc Cendron - 1957 Tojeiro-Climax Sports Racer - Awaiting release for Race 1 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Lynn Park - 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 FIA through the forrest between turns eight and nine. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 5A: 1966-1985 Masters Historic F21 - Dalmo De Vasconcelos - 1976 Shadow DN5 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Zak Brown - 1980 Williams FW07 taking a couple days off from running McLaren Zak Brown hits the Corkscrew. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Steve Schmidt - 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster - In pit land awaiting Race 1 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 2A: 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Gay Bentley - 1966 Chevrolet Corvette - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Gray Gregory - 1973 Chevron B26 leads through turn two during Sunday's afternoon race. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Filed approaching Turn 11 to take the start ©2021BillWagenblatt
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Dalmo De Vasconcelos - 1976 Shadow DN5 ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6B: 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Ernie Spada - 2004 Riley DP MkX1 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2B/1961-1966 GT under 2500cc - Lining up prior to Turn 11 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - Luca Maciucescu - 1928 Bugatti 37A in a race long tussle with John Kerr - 1932 Miller Schofield-Ford AAA "Big Car" ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 5A: 1966-1985 Masters Historic F1 - Chris MacAllister - 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 3A/1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Martin Lauber - 1976 Porsche RSR . ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 3A/1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Steve Schmidt - 1976 Porsche 935K3 in the paddock - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 7A: 1963-1978 IndyCar - Bobby Rahal - 1966 Eagle Indy Car - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2A: 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Philip Kadoorie - 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - Paddins Dowling - 1934 ERA R2A - Approaching Turn 9 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Gray Gregory - 1973 Chevron B26 leads Jim Bouzaglou - 1973 Lola T-292 ©2021 Dennis Gray
One lap later Jim Bouzaglou - 1973 Lola T-292 leads Gray Gregory - 1973 Chevron B26 Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship . ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 4A/1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT - Kaiden Marouf - 1951 MG TD - Awaiting the start - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5B: FIA Manufacturers Championship - Robert Kauffman - 1965 Ford GT40 - ©Rex McAfee
#41-Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Charles Smith - 1963 Elva Mk7S -Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Gunnar Jeannette - 1969 Ford GT40 - Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Nik Romano - 1968 Ginetta G16 - Tight tight tight. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 4B/Ragtime Racers - Tom Malloy - 1908 Locomobile Model "I" Approaching Turn 9 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Charles Nearburg - 1981 Williams FW07C on top of the Corkscrew. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 6A: 1966-1972 Trans-Am - James Halsey - 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 - ©Rex McAfee
#151 Dave Nicholas - 1962 Sebribg MGA Coupe 1986 inside Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Jonathan Burke - 1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spyder down the Corkscrew. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 3A: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Ranson Webster - 1976 Porsche 935 K3 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Ron Maydon - 1977 LEC CRP1 - Heading a group into Turn 11 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 2A: 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - James Farley - 1964 AC Cobra Cobra - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Richard Griot - 1969 Porsche 908 - Heading David Hagan's Porsche 910 into Turn 11 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1A: 1955-1961 Sports Racing +/- 2000cc - Jeffrey O'Neill - 1960 Maserati Tipo-Birdcage - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Nicholas Colonna - 1958 Devin SS acelerationg out of turn two. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6A/1966-1972 Trans-Am - Field heads to green flag for Race 1 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Francisco Guzman - 1960 Porsche 356 B Carrera GT down the Corkscrew. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 2B: 1961-1966 GT under 2500cc - George Calfo - 1967 Porsche 911S - ©Rex McAfee
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Carlos de Quesada - 2004 Porsche 996 RSR - Approaching Turn 9 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5B: FIA Manufacturers Championship - Cameron Healy - 1970 Porsche 908/3 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Danny Baker - 2011 Oreca 03 LMP2. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 7A/1963-1978 IndyCar - 1966 Eagle Indy Car with 4-Cam Ford Engine - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Warren Spieker - 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB waves to the photographers as he goes down the Corkscrew. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 8A: 1981-1991 IMSA GTO, GTP, Trans-Am - Cal Meeker - 1987 Spice GTP - ©Rex McAfee
Group 8A/1981-1991 IMSA GTO, GTP, Trans-Am - Approaching the start for Race 1 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Jonathan Feiber - 1960 Maserati T61 Acelerating out of Turn 3 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5B: FIA Manufacturers Championship - Richard Griot - 1969 Porsche 908 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - William Hubbell - 2009 Coyote Corvette DP. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Warren Spieker - 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB - Spieker's Ferrari 250 SWB side-by-side with Jon Gannaway - 1961 Triumph TR4 on the approach to Turn 9 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Ken Epsman's 1970 Barracuda 4987 in the Corkscrew. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6B: 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Travis Engen - 2005 Audi R8 LMP1 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Philip Kadoorie - 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 through the forrest. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - James Farley - 1964 AC Cobra Cobra - Heavy acceleration out of Turn 3 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3A: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Chris Springer - 1968 Chevrolet Corvette - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2B/1961-1966 GT under 2500cc - Robert Smalley, Jr. - 1968 Porsche 911L Three-wheeling out of Turn 11 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Charles Nearburg - 1981 Williams FW07C leads down the Corkscrew. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6A: 1966-1972 Trans-Am - John Hildebrand - 1964 Pontiac Tempest/GTO - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2A: 1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - James Farley - 1964 AC Cobra Cobra - ©Rex McAfee
Group 3A/1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Field in formation approaching Turn 11 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - John Kerr - 1932 Miller Schofield-Ford AAA "Big Car".©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - Nathanael Greene - 1925 Bugatti Type 35 - Through Turn 8 and about to descend the Cork Screw - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5A: 1966-1985 Masters Historic F1 - Chris MacAllister - 1976 Ferrari 312 T2 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Bill Auberlen - 2011 BMW M3 GT. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 3A: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Steve Walker - 1973 BMW CSL - ©Rex McAfee
Group 4A/1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT - Tazio Ottis - 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza - Hitting the apex in Turn 6 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1B: 1955-1964 GT - Steve Schmidt - 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster - ©Rex McAfee
Group 4B/Ragtime Racers - Gary Lucas - 1916 Ford Model T - Downhill from the Cork Screw into Turn 9 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Chris MacAllister - 1966 Ford GT40. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Michael Silverman - 1959 Echidna Sports Racer early Saturday morning of the Pre-Historics. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Richard Griot - 1974 March 741 - Exiting Turn 5 in his newly aquired March 741 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5B: FIA Manufacturers Championship - Joey Bojalad - 1967 Ginetta G12 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Steve Schmidt - 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster goes inside Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Frank D'Aquanno - 1959 Elva Courier Mk I going down the Corkscrew. ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Joey Bojalad - 1967 Ginetta G12 - Exiting Turn 8 and starting to descend the Cork Scrw - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 6A: 1966-1972 Trans-Am - Rick Jeffery - 1967 Chevrolet Z 28 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2B - Nelson Calle - 1967 Porsche 911. ©2021 CopyRight Dennis Gray
Group 6A/1966-1972 Trans-Am - Patrick Byrne - 1967 Shelby Trans AM Mustang - Pushing through Turn 5 to stay a head of Jim Hague's 1972 AMC Javelin - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Wade Carter - 1982 Arrows A4 in turn five. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Keith Frieser - 2012 Oreca 03 LMP2 - Powering out of Turn 11 and up the main straight - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 8A: 1981-1991 IMSA GTO, GTP, Trans-Am - Bruce Canepa - 1989 Porsche 962C - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Ranson Webster - 1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera .©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 3B: 1920-1951 Racing Cars - Charles McCabe - 1936 ERA R6B - ©Rex McAfee
Group 7A/1963-1978 IndyCar - Turbo Charger for Cosworth DFX - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3A: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Alan Benjamin - 1975 Porsche RSR - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Steve Walker - 1975 BMW Gr. 2 2002 ©2021Copyright Kevin Gray
Group 8A/1981-1991 IMSA GTO, GTP, Trans-Am - A. Myers - 1988 Mercury Merkur - Powering through Turn 5 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Jonathan Feiber - 1960 Maserati T61 early Saturday morning of the Pre-Historics. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6A: 1966-1972 Trans-Am - Ken Epsman - 1970 Barracuda Plymouth - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Frank Zucchi - 1960 Piranha Sports Racer About to exit Turn 8 and descend the Cork Screw - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3A: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Steve Schmidt - 1976 Porsche 935K3 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5B/FIA Manufacturers Championship - Alex MacAllister - 1966 Ford GT40 in turn two during Sunday's race. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Jeni Swanson - 1964 Chevrolet Corvette - Hitting the apex of Turn 6 during morning practise - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - Paddins Dowling - 1934 ERA R2A. No belts, no roll bar just huge cajones to drive these Group 5A cars. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 6B: 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Art Hebert - 1999 Picchio MB1 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1A: 1955-1961 Sports Racing +/- 2000cc - Gunnar Jeannette - 1961 Porsche RS-61L - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2B/1961-1966 GT under 2500cc - Marnix Dillenius - 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ - Hustles the Alfa TZ through the Cork Screw - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 6B/1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Danny Baker - 2011 Oreca 03 LMP2. ©2021 CopyRight Dennis Gray
Group 1A/1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Gunnar Jeannette - 1961 Porsche RS-61L. Watching this car and driver combination navigate Laguna's eleven turns was a highlight of the week. ©2021 Copyright Dennis Gray
Group 3A/1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Steve Walker - 1973 BMW CSL - Accelerating the big BMW CSL out of Turn 5 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 6B: 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - David Alvarado, Porsche 997 GT3 ©Rex McAfee

