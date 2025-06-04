Nissan R90CP
Nissan R90CP
Events

Spa Classic 2025

A thrilling testament to historic racing at the legendary Spa Francorchamps

Avatar photoMatty White

Photography by Matty White Media

The second installment of the Peter Auto racing calendar in 2025 saw their customary visit to the hallowed ground of Spa Francorchamps, nestled deep in the East Belgian forests. An annual highlight of the European historic racing calendar, expectations were set high, following the memorable events of 2024, where torrential rain ensured thrilling racing and awe-inspiring bravery in the treacherous conditions.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Avatar photo
Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
Related