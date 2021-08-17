2021 McCall's Motorworks Revival
Kristina Cilia·

Celebrating its 30th year anniversary, McCall’s Motorworks Revival treated their VIP guests to a red carpet arrival at the Monterey Jet Center on August 11, 2021. Guests were welcomed by a mariachi band and the evening affair was intertwined with displays of jets, float planes, a B-25 and cars of the era to match along with plenty of gourmet food, cocktails, and award winning wines for guests to enjoy. 

For the automotive enthusiasts, cars on display ranged from a vintage top fuel dragster, new and vintage racecars, electric luxury cars, vintage Ford GT40’s and modern Ford GT’s, the replica race cars used in the movie ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ complete with camera mounting brackets on the hood, Lamborghini’s, Ferrari’s, Porsche’s, McClaren’s, Volkswagens, and others. 

One popular hypercar was the Hennessey Venom F5. Guests were allowed to explore the private jets on display and talk with the flight crew throughout the evening.

This charitable event benefits the California Highway Patrol’s 11-99 Foundation. Check out our photo coverage provided by Sports Car Digest photojournalist Kristina Cilia.
 
Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
