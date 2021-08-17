2021 McCall’s Motorworks Revival

Celebrating its 30th year anniversary, McCall’s Motorworks Revival treated their VIP guests to a red carpet arrival at the Monterey Jet Center on August 11, 2021. Guests were welcomed by a mariachi band and the evening affair was intertwined with displays of jets, float planes, a B-25 and cars of the era to match along with plenty of gourmet food, cocktails, and award winning wines for guests to enjoy.

For the automotive enthusiasts, cars on display ranged from a vintage top fuel dragster, new and vintage racecars, electric luxury cars, vintage Ford GT40’s and modern Ford GT’s, the replica race cars used in the movie ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ complete with camera mounting brackets on the hood, Lamborghini’s, Ferrari’s, Porsche’s, McClaren’s, Volkswagens, and others.

One popular hypercar was the Hennessey Venom F5. Guests were allowed to explore the private jets on display and talk with the flight crew throughout the evening.