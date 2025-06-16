2025 Masters Historic Festival at Brands Hatch

As the international motorsport calendar ramps up significantly during late spring, once the Indy 500 and Monaco Grand Prix are completed, there is a moderate lull in the landmark events, before the arrival of Le Mans.

However, the racing scene is far from dormant, and hot on the heels of a rain-soaked Spa Classic, the Masters Historic Racing series arrived on the shores of the UK for their late spring extravaganza at the wondrously pretty Brands Hatch circuit in South East England.