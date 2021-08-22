A group of Alfa Romeo cars
2021 Concorso Italiano

As part of Monterey Car Week, the Concorso Italiano, held on the Bayonet Golf Course at Seaside, California, is one of the largest Concours d’Elegance of Italian thoroughbred sports cars in the world. The event allows for the display and appreciation of all things Italian, from the cars themselves to wines, cheeses, foods, and music from the famed Mediterranean country.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – 1 of 5 Lamborghini’s owned by Lambo Princess Marianna

And it is not just the typical Ferrari’s and Lamborghini’s on display. As you will see in our photo gallery, everything from early Alfa Romeo cars to modern day Maserati supercars, and everything in between, are proudly displayed. 

A group of Ferraris in display

As well, multiple rare cars were at the 2021 Concorso, with appearances by an Alfa Romeo GTA in racing trim, a Lamborghini Miura P400SV, and an extremely rare Ferrari 288 GTO, one of only 272 made. Of course, it was a clear, sunny day on August 14, 2021, for the Concorso Italiano, and with so many special and beautiful cars on display, it allowed SCD photographer Kristina Cilia some excellent opportunities to capture the best of the best cars for your enjoyment.

Pantera lineup at the Concourso Italiano
LamboPrincess
1974 Alfa Romeo GTV owned by Hector Vazquez
1974 Alfa Romeo GTV
Avon tires on a 1974 Alfa Romeo GTV
1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale
1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale
Alfa Romeo's on the green
Lamborghini Countach
Lamborghini Diablo
Ferrari attire
Ferrari 328 GTB
Ferrari Mondial
Ferrari 308's
Panteras on the lawn at the Concourso Italiano
Ferrari 308 GTO
Ferrari Dino GT
Ferrari Dino GT
