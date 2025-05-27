Lamborghinis on Lake Como

Between 24 and 25 May 2025, Lake Como hosted two landmark events in the world of classic automobiles: the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and Fuoriconcorso. The former celebrated and judged the stylistic and technical excellence of historical cars, while the latter—titled “Velocissimo” and focused on racing cars—offered a unique showcase of motorsport heritage. Lamborghini vehicles played a prominent role in both events. At Villa d’Este, a 1972 Miura SV, certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico, represented the brand’s legacy, standing out as the only Lamborghini entered in the competition. At Fuoriconcorso, a Diablo SVR currently undergoing certification; a Formula 1 single-seater from the company’s museum collection; and the Countach LP400 S “Pace Car” were on display. The latter received its Certificate of Authenticity on site, with the official handover of the certification book to the owner taking place at Villa Grumello.

Magnificant Miura

At the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the 1972 Miura SV appeared in a striking red color scheme and was certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico in 2018. As the final evolution of the legendary Miura, this model represents the most powerful version of the world’s first supercar: an icon of the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque since 1966. Entered in Class C, “Renaissance: The Post-War European Sports Car Comes of Age,” the Miura SV stood out not only as the sole Lamborghini in the competition, but also for its prestigious certification by Polo Storico whose presence is increasingly recognized in top international concours events. This same Miura also recently appeared at The ICE, on the frozen lake of St. Moritz, and continued its presence at premier European automotive events by taking part in the Lake Como showcase.

Racing cars featured

Running concurrently with the concours on the shores of Lake Como, Fuoriconcorso was held at the gardens of Villa Grumello and Villa Sucota. This year’s edition, titled “Velocissimo” and dedicated to racing cars, featured several standout historic Lamborghinis. Among them was a Diablo SVR, which made a stop at Lamborghini headquarters to undergo the inspection process required to obtain its Certificate of Authenticity from Polo Storico, the official confirmation of which is currently pending. Also present was a Countach LP400 S, known as the “Countach Pace Car” for its use as the Safety Car at the 1981 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, making it one of the most iconic Lamborghinis in motorsport.

Pace Car

On this occasion, the Countach Pace Car received its Certificate of Authenticity directly from Lamborghini Polo Storico, and the official certification book—documenting and validating all information reviewed by Polo Storico—was formally handed over to the vehicle’s owner at Villa Grumello.

Rare F1 Car

Completing Lamborghini’s presence at Fuoriconcorso was a rare, preserved Lamborghini Formula 1 car, exhibited directly from the collection of the Lamborghini Museum.

