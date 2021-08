Carmel-by-the-Sea once again hosted Concours on the Avenue along its famous Ocean Avenue. The event showcased an amazing variety of American and foreign cars including Luxury, Muscle, Hot Rods, and Sports cars in front of quaint shops, top-notch restaurants, and art galleries.

Some shops get into the spirit with their automotive-themed window displays while many spectators come dressed in car attire. A light fog burned off by late morning making for a beautiful sunny afternoon along the avenue.