30th Rodeo Dr. Concours, Beverly Hills CA

Marking its 30th anniversary, the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will celebrate the theme “Luxury in Motion” with an unparalleled lineup of rare hypercars, vintage classics and exotic vehicles in Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 15. The ultimate Father’s Day event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

“We are thrilled to host the annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance for another great year,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian. “This is a cherished tradition shared across generations by grandfathers, fathers, and children alike. The event is a highlight for the city of Beverly Hills, and with the help of our amazing sponsors, vehicle entrants and community, the 30th anniversary is sure to be the best one yet.”

Presented by O’Gara Coach Beverly Hills, the 2025 Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will showcase an impressive lineup of world-class vintage, racing and bespoke vehicles. O’Gara’s display, which will cover a whole city block, will be packed with the rarest supercars and hypercars, from McLaren, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Pagani, Bentley, and others, alongside the North American public debut of Lamborghini’s latest models, the Temerario and PHEV Urus SE. The display will also feature bespoke merchandise from these brands.

“We’re pulling out all the stops to make our 30th annual event the ultimate experience for dads and families,” said Bruce Meyer, Chairman of the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. “We’re giving attendees the unique opportunity to get an up-close look at the world’s most expensive and rare vehicles in the heart of Beverly Hills. It’s more than just a car show—it’s a family tradition built on fond memories and fun.”

Set against the backdrop of the world-famous Rodeo Drive, attendees can also take a leisurely stroll, stay in one of Beverly Hills’ premier hotels and enjoy luxury shopping and fine dining, all just steps away from the heart of the car show.

“Seeing this magical street lined with jaw-dropping cars always brings a smile to my face and this event is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President Kay Monica Rose. “I can’t wait to see everyone on Rodeo Drive this Father’s Day.”

In addition to incredible cars, this special day will feature a skills demonstration from the Beverly Hills Police Department Motor Unit, a savory variety of food trucks and interactive displays. The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is enthusiastically supported by the city of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Beverly Hills Police Foundation and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association, non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting first responders and their families. Funds will also be raised to begin the restoration of a retired 1975 Cadillac ambulance from the Beverly Hills Fire Department.

Admission to the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is free, and parking is available at nearby parking garages.

