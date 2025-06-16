Rodeo Drive Concours Turns 30

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance returned to Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 15, to mark its 30th anniversary as Southern California’s ultimate Father’s Day event. Nearly 40,000 fathers, families and car enthusiasts enjoyed world-class vehicles, great food and plenty of fun at the popular free event.

“This day truly offers something for everyone, and it’s wonderful to see so many families enjoying these amazing cars,” said Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance founder Bruce Meyer. “We are so grateful to the car owners and sponsors who make this event possible. I can’t believe we’ve been doing this for 30 years, but it’s incredible to know that we’ve created special experiences for generations of fathers and their families.”

Award Winners

Best in Show – Richard and Boni Losee, 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster

Chairman’s Award – 1925 Kip Cyprus, Hispano Suiza Boattail open racer

Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant – Marcy Hammerstein, 1957 Ford Thunderbird

Icon Award: Timeless Classic – Singleton Collection, 1932 Stutz DV32 Super Bearcat by Weyman

Beverly Hills Blockbuster Award – Most Eye Appeal – Joe and Janice Conzonire, 1911 Rambler Model 65

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Stylish – Steve Saghdejian, 2003 Ferrari Enzo

Police Chief’s Award/Life in the Fast Lane – Doug Cohen, 1981 Lamborghini Countach LP400S Series III

Fire Chief’s Award: Smokin’ Haute Classic – Peter Brotman, 1968 Lamborghini Miura

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Fashionable – Gary Wales, 1912 Oldsmobile Defender Speedster

Carroll Shelby Award: Most Sporting – Paul Colony, 1960 Ferrari 250 Pinin Farina Coupe

Steve McQueen Award: Classic Sports Car – Ron Hein, 1964 Shelby Cobra

Most Passionate Enthusiast – Matt Katz

John D’Agostino Award of Excellence – Mo Moore, 1963 Lincoln Continental Convertible

Event attendees got an up-close look at some of the world’s rarest and most unique vehicles, ranging from a 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III to a rare 2008 Ferrari Enzo. The Best in Show award went to Richard and Boni Losee and their 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster. Eleven other entrants also received awards, including Marcy Hammerstein’s 1957 Ford Thunderbird, which won the Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant. Steve Saghdejian’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo was awarded the Rodeo Drive Award: Most Stylish. Famous comedian, talk show host and car collector Jay Leno joined Meyer, Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona R. Nazarian and Rodeo Drive Committee President Kay Monica Rose to present awards.

“We are so proud to host this event in the heart of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Nazarian. “It is a wonderful way to welcome people to enjoy the best our community has to offer, and I’m honored to carry on the tradition in its 30th year.”

Attendees also enjoyed the North American public debut of the Lamborghini Temerario in the O’Gara Coach of Beverly Hills display, which also included more than a dozen rare supercars and hypercars from McLaren, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Pagani and Bentley. In addition to automotive displays, members of the Beverly Hills Police Department Motor Unit hosted a skills demonstration to showcase advanced maneuvering, cornering and speed control skills.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year because there’s nothing better than strolling through an exceptional car show on a beautiful day with fellow car lovers,” commented Rose. “It’s fantastic to see the city and our Rodeo Drive community come together to support this incredible event. I can’t wait for next year.”

Proceeds from the event directly benefit the community, as Meyer and Mayor Nazarian presented donations to the Beverly Hills Police Foundation and Beverly Hills Fire Chiefs Fund, non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families. Additional funds were raised to restore a retired 1975 Cadillac ambulance from the Beverly Hills Fire Department.

This year’s event was supported by the City of Beverly Hills, O’Gara Coach Beverly Hills, GEARYS Beverly Hills, Auto Vault Storage, BMW, Carolwood Estates, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, Galpin Lotus of Beverly Hills, RM Sotheby’s, Two Rodeo, Jason of Beverly Hills, Gravitas Beverly Hills, Richard Orlinski and Hagerty.

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance will return on June 21, 2026.

Gallery

