The Porsche Monterey Classic is an event that offers the best of the best that the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has to offer.

From Porsche 356’s to modern technological marvels like the electric Taycan to a powerhouse 911 GT3 RS, this event has a tremendous amount of Porsches on display.

Whether you’re a vintage connoisseur or simply love Porsches, you won’t want to miss out on this coverage by photojournalist Kristina Cilia.