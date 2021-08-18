2021 Concours d’Lemons

The pristine, rusted and oddballs all come out to the Concours d’Lemons in Seaside during Monterey Car Week. Considered the ‘anti-elegance’ of the collector car world many of the entrants are laughed at, looked down upon, or long forgotten.

However, for some show entrants, these vehicles are well-loved, one-owner cars, personal art projects, or just a way to get around and that suits them just fine. In some cases, the more bizarre the car the better as was the case with ‘Sauerkraut’, a fake horse complete with a saddle for the driver atop a VW-powered contraption, who won ‘Worst in Show’.

The show is sponsored by Hagerty and judged by celebrity Wayne Carini from the television show Chasing Classic Cars.

Images are courtesy of Sports Car Digest photojournalist Kristina Cilia.