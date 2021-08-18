2021 Concours d'Lemons
Concours d'LemonsMonterey Car Week
·0 Comments

2021 Concours d’Lemons

Kristina Cilia·

The pristine, rusted and oddballs all come out to the Concours d’Lemons in Seaside during Monterey Car Week. Considered the ‘anti-elegance’ of the collector car world many of the entrants are laughed at, looked down upon, or long forgotten. 

However, for some show entrants, these vehicles are well-loved, one-owner cars, personal art projects, or just a way to get around and that suits them just fine. In some cases, the more bizarre the car the better as was the case with ‘Sauerkraut’, a fake horse complete with a saddle for the driver atop a VW-powered contraption, who won ‘Worst in Show’. 

The show is sponsored by Hagerty and judged by celebrity Wayne Carini from the television show Chasing Classic Cars.

Images are courtesy of Sports Car Digest photojournalist Kristina Cilia.

The driver of this 1955 Ford Thunderbird doesn't understand what all the curiosity is about
Hyundai Elantra ala Kim Jong Un shrine
1960 Morris Minor 1000 convertible
12-2021-concours-d-lemons
Outfit choices are just as important as the vehicle you came in
French ambiance
1980's misfit complete with boombox
16-2021-concours-d-lemons
17-2021-concours-d-lemons
18-2021-concours-d-lemons
19-2021-concours-d-lemons
2-2021-concours-d-lemons
20-2021-concours-d-lemons
1969 Triumph TR-6
British Lemons lineup
23-2021-concours-d-lemons
Lotus Europa
25-2021-concours-d-lemons
26-2021-concours-d-lemons
Bryan wearing a customized shirt of himself driving his Cosworth Vega
Bryan details his 1976 Vega Cosworth
1995 Plymouth Neon Roadster
Datsun stationwagon
30-2021-concours-d-lemons
31-2021-concours-d-lemons

1 2 3
Tags
Kristina Cilia
California native Kristina Cilia has an extensive photography background. She spent almost 10 years photographing military life, people and planes while her enthusiasm for photographing automobiles grew. Kristina has created images for Three Fifty Six Inc. documenting their 356 East Coast Holiday and more. She photographed racing events at Nango (Japan), Laguna Seca, Sears Point, Thunder Hill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch and Silverstone and events like Pebble Beach Concours and Goodwood Festival of Speed. Kristina loves to travel and attend Porsche Club events. She currently resides in Northern California with her husband and two teenage boys.
Related
Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *