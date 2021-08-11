Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2021 - Report and Photos
Monterey Car WeekVintage Car Racing

Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2021 – Report and Photos

By Sports Car Digeston

The 2021 Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion was held on Saturday August 7th and Sunday August 8th. Staged the first weekend of the Monterey Classic car week at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca track, the track features hairpins, blind crests, steep elevation changes and the most famous corner in American motorsports: The Corkscrew. 

The Corkscrew features a twelve-story drop down through turns 8, 9 and 10 ending at turn 11. This sequence of turns demands the ultimate performance from both machine and driver.

The Pre-Reunion allows the enthusiasts to preview and enjoy vintage race action, in addition to giving the drivers the opportunity to get familiar with the 11 turn, 2.238 mile road course. The following weekend is the far larger Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. 

Sports Car Digest also documented the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion in these years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019

In 2021, Sports Car Digest covered the event with two photojournalists Rex McAfee and Dennis Gray. 

Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2021 – Photo Gallery

Group 3: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - Bill Ockerlund - 1975 DeKon Monza - ©Rex McAfee
Rob Walton "three wheels" his 1965 Cobrqa Daytona Coupe down the Corkscrew Saturday afternoon. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Early Saturday morning sun lights up Ranson Webster's 1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera 1966 as he approaches the Corkscrew. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 10: 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - Travis Engen - 2005 Audi R8 LMP1 - ©Rex McAfee
Frank Altamura in his scrumptious 1962 Porsche 356B S90 GT 1600 exits turn five. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 4: 1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Gunnar Jeannette - 1961 Porsche RS-61L - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1: 1955-1964 GT - Ranson Webster leads the way behind the wheel of his 1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera - ©Rex McAfee
William Conner dropps his beautiful and quick 1980 Porsche 935 3200 down the Corkscrew Saturday afternoon. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Patrick Byrne's quick 1958 Alfa Romeo Guilietta 1300 Sprint Veloce 1300 dives into the Corkscrew Saturday morning. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 7: 1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Alex MacAllister - 1967 Lotus 49 - ©Rex McAfee
Mauricio Moro dropps his 1970 Porsche 911S 2500 into the Corkscrew Saturday. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 6: FIA Manufacturers Championship - Cal Meeker - 1973 Lola T294 - ©Rex McAfee
Dennis Adair's 1961 MGB 1800 exits turn two Sunday. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 10: 1983-2016 Masters Endurance Legends - John McKenna - 2006 Riley DP MkXI - ©Rex McAfee
Group 4: 1955-1961 Sports Racing under/over 2000cc - Michael Silverman - 1959 Echidna Sports Racer - ©Rex McAfee
Bruce Canapa's 1989 Porsche 962C 3200 exits turn five late Saturday afternoon. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Randall Smalley's 1969 Porsche 911S 2500 in turn two Sunday. ©2021 Dennis Gray
Group 3: 1973-1981 FIA, IMSA, GT, GTX, GTU, AAGT - William Lyon - 1970 Porsche 914-6 IMSA - GTU - ©Rex McAfee
Group 1: 1955-1964 GT - Frank Altamura exiting turn 6 in his 1962 Porsche 356B S90 GT - ©Rex McAfee
Steven Schuler's 1965 Iso Rivolta Grifo GT Lusso 5360 over the top of the Corkscrew Saturday. ©2021 Dennis Gray

1 2 ... 5
Tags
Sports Car Digest
Sports Car Digest is composed of writers and photographers from around the world, all focused upon providing authoritative content and commentary and stunning images to our audience of historic car enthusiasts. Many of our contributors choose to be anonymous, so we use this author account to share their stories and amazing photography.
Related

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *