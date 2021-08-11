Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2021 – Report and Photos

The 2021 Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion was held on Saturday August 7th and Sunday August 8th. Staged the first weekend of the Monterey Classic car week at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca track, the track features hairpins, blind crests, steep elevation changes and the most famous corner in American motorsports: The Corkscrew.

The Corkscrew features a twelve-story drop down through turns 8, 9 and 10 ending at turn 11. This sequence of turns demands the ultimate performance from both machine and driver.

The Pre-Reunion allows the enthusiasts to preview and enjoy vintage race action, in addition to giving the drivers the opportunity to get familiar with the 11 turn, 2.238 mile road course. The following weekend is the far larger Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Sports Car Digest also documented the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion in these years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

In 2021, Sports Car Digest covered the event with two photojournalists Rex McAfee and Dennis Gray.

Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion 2021 – Photo Gallery