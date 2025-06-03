Record-breaking Sunbeam at Heveningham Concours

Returning on June 28–29, the Concours once again promises an unmissable weekend of rare and exceptional automobiles, curated with a passion for aesthetics and an eye for historical significance. Among the hand-selected entries for this year’s display, few cars command the reverence of the 350hp Sunbeam, a vehicle that captures the essence of an era when audacity, engineering brilliance, and the lure of speed ruled the record books.

Conceived by Sunbeam’s visionary chief engineer Louis Coatalen in the wake of World War One, the car was fitted with an 18.3-litre V12 Manitou aero engine – originally designed for naval seaplanes – and clothed in an elegantly narrow, polished aluminum body with British racing green accents. What followed was a legendary career in motorsport and record-breaking, culminating in Sir Malcolm Campbell’s historic 1925 Pendine Sands run, where he became the first person to exceed 150mph.

Before Campbell took the wheel, this particular Sunbeam had already proved its pace. In 1922, with Kenelm Lee Guinness at the controls, it shattered the flying kilometer Land Speed Record at Brooklands, clocking 133.75mph. It wasn’t just a feat of speed, but also a testament to the ingenuity and style that defined the era’s fascination with power and progress. That spirit is revived each summer at Heveningham, where automotive sculpture is not just shown – it is experienced, appreciated, and celebrated, together with a judging panel made up of the world’s most eminent car designers.

Held annually, the Concours brings together the world’s most beautiful and significant motor cars, together with aviation rarities. From pre-war Grand Prix legends to cutting-edge supercars, every entry is chosen not just for its rarity or performance, but for the story it tells and the aesthetic it represents. Combined with a weekend of food, art, and hospitality, the event creates a uniquely immersive atmosphere that is as refined as it is relaxed.

The 2025 edition promises an even more appealing lineup, and the presence of the 350hp Sunbeam – a car that shaped the very narrative of speed – reflects the Concours’ commitment to showcasing true masterpieces. Tickets are available now through the official website at www.heveninghamconcours.com, with proceeds supporting local charities as well as the estate’s sustainability initiatives.

Heveningham Concours takes place at the same time as the estate’s long-standing charity Country Fair, which attracts over 10,000 visitors annually to the Capability Brown-designed parkland.