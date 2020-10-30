AC Cars to Produce 12 AC Cobras in 1963 Le Mans Liveries

The long and exciting history of one of the most iconic British sports cars is about to embark on a new journey as they announced the production of a ‘new’ limited series. AC Cars will produce the AC Cobra Le Mans electric– 12 unique cars that recreate the 1963 AC factory Le Mans automobiles. It will keep the AC’s proud heritage of power and even though the cars are electric, they will still have 460kw of power and 1000 NM of torque, around 617bhp and 738 lb ft.

The cars will be true recreations of the cars that achieved the highest goal in sports car racing, a win in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963. Next year, the International motorsport’s annual test of endurance, speed, and power will be held at the Le Mans circuit in France on June 12-13, a fitting event to celebrate the two iconic, unique, and bespoke cars.

Ever since the late 90s, those who fully appreciate the brand have strived to get their hands on the most accurate reproduction of the original all-aluminum bodied Cobras. Fortunately, buyers have been able to experience the works of art of the hand-beaten bodywork produced by AC Heritage of Brooklands Motor Circuit in Surrey.

For the 12 new cars, their bodywork will be sourced from AC Heritage using the original, although decades-old ‘technology’ used by AC. This requires highly trained eyes that can immediately judge the quality of the line of the bodywork, sheets of high-grade aluminum, as well as the services of a specialist ‘planishing’ hammer wielded over the beautiful curves of the AC body jig. The final product is simply automotive and artistic perfection.

New skills and ideas were also applied for the 2021 recreations. The handcrafted bodywork will have a power system designed for a new age. AC has added Derby-based Falcon Electric as their technical partner.

Back in 1963, AC made two bespoke AC Cobras specifically for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The registration numbers of the two cars were ’39 PH’ and ‘645 CGT.’ Of the recreated cars, six of each will be sporting one of the two recognizable liveries, which will be offered to customers starting today.

The chassis numbers of the new cars will have a new and unique prefix, along with their original, in sequence, AC numbers. This is a very important requirement for their valuation in the future. The numbers will be added alongside all other ACs in the company’s historical listing.

One of the most prominent features of the Le Mans cars was the streamlined aluminum hardtop that was installed to enhance the aerodynamics of the car as well as to increase their speed along the Mulsanne Straight.

As the race drew near, the cars generated a lot of interest with Sir Stirling Moss the manager for the work’s car.

The new heritage cars will cost £600,000 each, plus VAT.

“We are determined to make a tremendous success of these recreated AC Cobra Le Mans electrics designs when they are launched first in the UK and later in other markets. We know the external appearance will win the approval of many ‘traditional’ AC fans. The inclusion of an up to the minute, emissions free powertrain from our new friends, the electric experts at Falcon, will chime well with the excellence of the handmade bodywork built in the historic and important location of Brooklands! This the start of not just a new chapter but of a whole new era in AC’s illustrious history. We will be following up on the launch of these new models with other additions to our already expanding range.” Alan Lubinsky

