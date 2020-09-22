Aston Martins Awe-inspiring 24 Hours of Le Mans Victory

It is a day of victorious celebration for Aston Martin as they dominated the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans. It has been three years since the British Manufacturer claimed victory in 24 Hours of Le Mans, but the team has registered their most solid performance so far at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Aston Martin won both GT classes with three crews standing on the podium. The victory has assured that Aston Martin has secured the manufacturer’s title at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with one round still remaining.

Works drivers Maxime Martin (BEL), Alex Lynn (GB), and former Le Mans class-winner Harry Tincknell (GB) drove the #97 Vantage GTE to victory, showcasing a flawless performance, as well as a very exciting 24-hour struggle with the works team Ferraris.

“I won’t lie, that was emotional… I had a few tears on the last lap. I have driven this exact car for the last three years and so much hard work and sweat has gone into it. It honestly feels incredible.” Lynn stated after setting the fastest lap of the GTE classes at 03.10 last Sunday.

President of AMR David King with Tincknell, Martin and Lynn

Works drivers Charlie Eastwood (GB), Jonny Adam (GB), and Salih Yoluç in the TF Sport’s Vantage GTE took class-winning honors in GTE Am. They were also able to take the lead of the WEC GTE Am drivers’ title as they enter the season finale at Bahrain International Circuit. To their credit, the team takes the honors to be the first privateer team to win Le Mans with the Vantage GTE.

After taking third place in the GTE Pro class, Nicki Thiim (DEN) and Marco Sørensen (DEN) (who were joined this weekend by Richard Westbrook (GB)) will also take the WEC pro-class drivers’ title to the wire as they lead by just 15 points ahead of their team-mates Lynn and Martin.

Three podium wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans was enough for Aston Martin to take the WEC Manufacturer’s title for the first time. Aston Martin took the title with 97 points ahead of Ferrari, and 76 points ahead of Porsche.

“I am extremely proud of everyone who has played a part in this momentous victory today. To win both GTE classes and the WEC Manufacturer’s title is testimony to the quality of both the team, the Vantage GTE and the Vantage road car that is the basis of the race car,” Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers, proudly commented.

[Source: Aston Martin]

