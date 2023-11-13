A Pair Of Mercedes-Benz CLK GTRs Is Heading To RM Sotheby’s Las Vegas Auction

The Mercedes CLK GTR was once the world’s most expensive production car and it rarely gets the recognition that it deserves. Owning a single CLK GTR is an impressive achievement in itself, but the opportunity to acquire both versions simultaneously is truly exceptional. RM Sotheby’s is set to offer this once-in-a-lifetime chance to automotive enthusiasts and collectors in their upcoming Las Vegas auction.

In the mid-1990s, Mercedes, in collaboration with their motorsports partner AMG, designed and developed the CLK GTR to enter the newly established FIA GT Championship. The V-12-powered machine proved to be a tremendous success, clinching the team championship in the competition’s first two years. As a result, this muscular racing car is revered as part of the prestigious “GT1 Trinity,” alongside the remarkable McLaren F1 and Porsche 911 GT1.

FIA homologation regulations required Mercedes to produce a road-legal version of the vehicle. They manufactured only 28 street-legal “Strassenversion” models between 1998 and 1999, comprising 20 coupés, six roadsters, and two prototypes. At the time of its launch, it held the title of the world’s most expensive production car, priced at nearly $2.6 million.

The 1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupe on offer is the seventh model produced and is adorned with an Iridium Silver Metallic finish. Its competition-inspired interior features blue-gray tartan gabardine fabric, reminiscent of the upholstery in the 1955 Mille Miglia-winning 300 SLR racecar driven by Sir Stirling Moss and navigator Denis Jenkinson. The car’s odometer shows fewer than 7,015 kilometers (4,358 miles) at the time of cataloging, and it is expected to command a price as high as $9,000,000 USD.

The 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster, is an even rarer variant, as it is the third of only six ever produced. It boasts a silver exterior finish and a black and grey leather interior. With its well-documented history and an actual mileage of 170 kilometers at the time of cataloging, it’s no surprise that this exceptional vehicle is estimated to fetch up to $13,000,000 USD.

Aside from these two, RM Sotheby’s will also be offering an array of other exclusive cars, some of which can be seen below.

Other Highlights From RM Sotheby’s Las Vegas Auction

A 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, showcasing the striking Nero Daytona metallic paint over Nero leather with Rosso accents, stands as an awe-inspiring representation of Maranello’s high-performance 70th-anniversary flagship hypercar. With a mere 2,072 miles on the odometer, its estimated value is $5,300,000 – $5,800,000.

Also available is a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, featuring a sports exhaust system and carbon-fiber lower trim at an additional cost of $21,000. This meticulously maintained example, with only 2,072 miles, is expected to fetch up to $4,400,000.

A meticulously restored 1990 Ferrari F40 GT, one of 21 F40s to race in national or international GT championships during its era and one of just nine built to CSAI-GT specifications, is set for auction. RM Sotheby’s estimates its value to be $3,250,000 – $4,000,000.

The 1996 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport, renowned for its advanced carbon fiber body, quad-turbocharged V-12 engine, and technological sophistication, is projected to be auctioned for $2,500,000 – $3,250,000.

The Lexus LFA, a spectacular and highly anticipated Japanese automobile of the 21st century, is among the offerings. This specific model, one of only 64 LFAs with the Nürburgring Package and one of 25 delivered to the USA, is estimated to be worth $1,800,000 – $2,400,000.

The 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4, the 66th built and 20th for the US, is presented as a pure and elegantly designed example with minimal mileage and correct accessories. Estimated to be worth $1,800,000 – $2,200,000, it stands as a superb representation of a timeless supercar.

A 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder, a limited-edition exemplar of one of the fastest and most technologically advanced Porsches, is finished in a striking White exterior over an uncommon black leather Weissach Package interior. The estimated value is $1,900,000 – $2,200,000.

Lastly, the McLaren Elva, McLaren’s premier open-cockpit road car and a member of the elite Ultimate Series, is presented as Number 122 of 149, equipped with over $102,000 in bespoke options from McLaren Special Operations. Its estimated value is $1,800,000 – $2,400,000.

The auction for these multi-million dollar vehicles is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas and online through RM Sotheby’s official website on Friday, November 17, before the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix.