The Porsche Werks Reunion 2022 was held Friday, August 19th at the Monterey Pines Golf Course in Monterey, California. Hosted by the Porsche Club of America, this single-marque event showcased nearly 750 Porsche’s in attendance from every generation. This year’s Reunion celebrated the 25th anniversary of the introduction of the Porsche 996.

With over 8,000 Porsche enthusiasts in attendance, there was plenty of diversity to offer the crowd that day. Porsche Club of America members were represented from 16 different states with members coming from as far away as Florida and Hawaii, plus several entries from British Columbia and one from Mexico City. By mid-morning as attendees strolled the rolling hills of the golf course, owners polished their Porsche’s, vendors showcased their products and the judging was well under way.

Some of the show’s highlights included the 911 PCA Classic Club Coupe, West Coast Customs’ 911 Carrera RSR-inspired 911, as well as the famous Hoonipigasus Pikes Peak Hill Climb car driven by Gymkhana legend Ken Block. The Corral parking lot, always a show in itself, was a Rennbow of Stuttgart colors and designs not to be missed. Well worth the walk!

As always, Porsche Cars North America helped sponsor the event as did Michelin who gave away 6 sets of tires by the end of the day. Two other sponsors, Princess Cruises and Coco Mats, gave away 6 cruises and two sets of car floor mats respectively, to those lucky members in attendance. There were many other businesses / vendors in attendance at this year’s event who helped sponsor the event and support PCA (Porsche Design, Griots Garage, Pelican Parts, Sierra Madre Collection, HRE Wheels and Expel to name a few).

The concours event itself encompassed over 160 spectacular automobiles perfectly arranged on the lawn. Some just stop you in your tracks, like the ultra-rare 1972 Porsche 916 freshly restored by Patrick Motorsports, a Porsche factory Supercar and crowd pleaser the 1987 Porsche 959, plus several tribute cars, retromods, and 996 Generation racecars.

Many notables were also in attendance such as photographer, commercial director and racer Jeff Zwart; artist Kelly Telfer; Mark Porsche; Lisa Rouby, Michelin-Head of Content and Brand Identity; Alexander Fabig, Porsche- VP of Individualization and Classic; Boris Apenbrink, Porsche- Director of Exclusive Manufaktur; Ulrike Lutz, Porsche- Director of Porsche Classic; Uwe Makrutzki, Porsche- Manager of Porsche Classic; and Spike Feresten and Paul Zuckerman, Spikes Car Radio.

By mid-afternoon judging had commenced and the awards were presented to the enthusiastic owners as they paraded their cars in front of an avid audience all being streamed live via the Porsche Club of America Facebook page for the world to see. Werks Reunion 2022 was an astounding success and should be on your bucket list if you plan on attending Monterey Car Week in 2023!

Porsche Werks Reunion 2022 First Place Winners

356 — John Whitworth — 1958 Speedster

John Whitworth — 1958 Speedster 1965-1973 911/912 — Dave Roberts — 1965 912

Dave Roberts — 1965 912 1974-1989 911/912 — Norman Perales — 1975 911S Targa

Norman Perales — 1975 911S Targa 1990-1998 993/964 — Edward Boracchia — 1992 964

Edward Boracchia — 1992 964 996 — Taylor Griffith — 1999 996

Taylor Griffith — 1999 996 997 — David Pollard — 2009 997

David Pollard — 2009 997 2011-Present 991/992 — Mark Gadbois — 2016 991 GTS

Mark Gadbois — 2016 991 GTS 914/914-6 — James Patrick — 1972 916

James Patrick — 1972 916 924/944/968/928 — Christina Perry — 1995 968

Christina Perry — 1995 968 Boxster/Cayman — Essy Fariab — 2012 Cayman R

Essy Fariab — 2012 Cayman R Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, Taycan — Bethany Tetrault — 2014 Panamera Turbo Executive

Bethany Tetrault — 2014 Panamera Turbo Executive Porsche Factory Supercars — Paul Hesselgesser — 1987 959

Paul Hesselgesser — 1987 959 Competition/Race — Tim Kretzschmar — 1973 911 RSR Tribute

Tim Kretzschmar — 1973 911 RSR Tribute Sport Purpose — Mike Moss — 1964 356C Outlaw

Mike Moss — 1964 356C Outlaw GT2/GT3/GT4 — Rhoda Andrada — 2022 992 GT3

Porsche Werks Reunion 2022 Photo Gallery