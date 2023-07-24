Il Commendatore

Research the Ferrari automobile, and it will soon become apparent that it was built from one man’s passion for speed. Enzo Ferrari’s vision to build a superior automobile and dominate motor racing was an enduring obsession that never faded throughout his lifetime. A man deeply enamored by racing, Enzo’s aspirations would lead to world championships and a sports car brand that still defines prestige to this day. Unlike other manufacturers, Ferrari was not a car company that entered racing; it was a racing company that entered car production. Having just toured the Petersen Museum’s exhibit, “Maranello Masterpieces: The Legacy of Enzo Ferrari,” Sports Car Digest thought we were due to discuss some of the defining chapters of Enzo’s life and share some images from the exhibit.