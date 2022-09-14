Gallery Highlights from the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Over the last few weeks, I have assembled a gallery of images from the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Images incorporating a visible driver’s face, a three-wheeling Porsche or Camaro, light with character, and even a foggy day helped me to pick this group. Many closed-car images were shot in corners with the sun side lighting the driver. Look closely, and you can see them in the car. In other photos, the driver’s eyes are visible inside his face shield, or not at all if the visor or sunglasses are too dark. Nothing is better for exposing a driver’s face than a foggy day.
My shooting style is to pick a corner and “set up shop.” I often spend a morning at a turn waiting to capture “That” image. Other photographers come and go. I hang out until the light falters around 11 AM. The reason for staying at one location is that I’ll eventually capture several nice images combined with a few even better ones. Starting around 3 PM, I will be at another turn for the afternoon. Again, I capture images as the sun lowers, shadows grow, and the photos start to gain character.
Sunday’s Hill Climb was unique in my experience. I had no idea what the line would be through the turns as the cars went up the hill: good fun. In the description of each image, I have included the focal length in MM, the f-stop, and the shutter speed for those of you with interest in the “How.”
I hope you enjoy this collection. Be sure to get in touch with any questions or corrections. Comments and inquiries are welcome at [email protected] 2022 RMMR Gallery Highlights
John Fudge – 1973 Chevron B23 leads down The Corkscrew.
z7II Nikon 400mm f/11 1/500 second.
Hugh Ruthven – 1959 Bandini Formula Junior leads through turn five on a foggy morning. z7II Nikon 400mm f11 at 1/320 second.
William Connor – 1973 Ferrari 365GTB4 Comp Daytona in turn eleven. z7II Nikon 430mm f/16 1/320 second.
1950 Cadillac Series 61 Le Mans “Le Monstre” z7II Nikon 50mm f/11 1/320 second.
Richard Griot – 1974 March 741 in turn two. z7II Nikon 190mm f16 1/500 second.
Chris Locke – 1976 Lotus 77 goes the wrong way up The Corkscrew during Sunday’s “Hill Climb.” z7II Nikon 50mm 1/160 second f/16.
John Hill – 1960 Lola Mk 1 z7II Nikon 300mm f/16 1/400 second.
Tommy Steuer – 1966 Shelby GT350 leads a group through turn five. Z7II Nikon 270mm f/16 1/500 second.
Laurent Parmentier – 1977 Chevron B39 exits turn five. z7II Nikon 300mm f/16 1/250 second.
Nathanael Greene – 1925 Bugatti Type 35 first car up the Cork Screw during Sunday’s “Hill Climb”. z7II Nikon 100mm f/16 1/100 second.
Danny Baker – 1963 Lotus 27
z7II Nikon 50mm f/11 1/250 second.
Jay Leno sent his 1951 Fabulous Hudson Hornet to race up the hill during Sunday’s “Hill Climb”. z7II Nikon 50mm f/16 1/200 second.
Nathanael Greene – 1925 Bugatti Type 35 first car up the Cork Screw during a foggy Sunday’s “Hill Climb”. z7II Nikon 100mm f/16 1/100 second.
Michael McGarry – 1964 Huffaker Genie MK 10 in turn two on a foggy morning run. z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/400 second.
Dalmo De Vasconcelos – 1976 Ralt Formula Atlantic . z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/320 second.
John Goodman – 1988 Chevrolet Corvette in turn two. Late afternoon. Z7II Nikon 200mm f/16 1/125 second.
Wade Carter – 1976 March Formula Atlantic in turn two. z7II Nikon 300mm f/16 1/300 second.
Marnix Dillenius – 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ in turn eleven. z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second.
Frank Arciero – 1958 Lotus Eleven S2. z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/400 second.
Nathanael Greene – 1925 Bugatti Type 35 sets up for turn eleven.
z7II Nikon 340mm f/16 1/160 second.
z7II Nikon 250mm f/16 1/500 second.
Gunnar Jeannette – 1971 Porsche 908/3 Prototype over the top of The Corkscrew during Sunday’s “Hill Climb”. z7II Nikon 50mm f/16 at 1/160 second.
Marnix Dillenius – 1964 Alfa Romeo TZ leads Charles Wegner – 1959 Ferrari 250 LWB Competition in turn eleven. z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second.
Bruce Canepa – 1989 Porsche 962C accelerates out of turn eleven towards start finish. z7II Nikon 135mm f22 1/160 second.
Patrick Byrne – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette. z7II Nikon 270mm f/16 1/500 second.
Gunnar Jeannette – 1971 Porsche 908/3 Prototype in turn eleven.
z7II Nikon 290mm f/16 1/160 second.
Edward Lauber – 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TI up The Corkscrew during sunday’s “Hill Climb”. z7II Nikon 100mm f/16 1/250 second.
1952 Mercedes Bens W194 exits turn eleven. z7II Nikon 130mm f/22 1/40 second.
Robert Kauffman – 1965 Ford GT40
z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second.
Geir Ramleth – 1963 Lotus 23b on a foggy morning.
z7II Nikon 240mm f/16 1/400 second.
Paul Freestone – 1960 Austin Healey M1-3000. z7II Nikon 270mm f/16 1/500 second.
1969 Porsche 917K. z7II Nikon 50mm f/11 1/320 second.
1969 Porsche 917K. z7II Nikon 120mm f/11 1/40 second.
Jacqulyn Mincheff – 1956 Lotus Eleven Series 1.
z7II Nikon 400mm f1/16 1/400 second.
In the early morning fog Chris Locke – 1963 Lotus 27
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/320 second.
John McKenna – 1975 Parnelli VPJ-4
z7II Nikon 170mm f/11 1/30 second.
Wade Carter – 1982 Arrows A-4
z7II Nikon 170mm f/16 1/125 second.
Under late afternoon light Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910
z7II Nikon 290mm f/16 1/160 second.
Nick DeVitis – 1966 Shelby GT350 in turn eleven.
z7II Nikon 310mm f/16 1/250 second.
Piers Gormly – 1961 Cooper Monaco.
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/400 second.
William Lyon – 1973 Porsche RSR.
z7II Nikon 360mm f/16 1/160 second.
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910.
z7II Nikon 290mm f/16 1/160 second.
Brian MacEachern – 1956 Lotus Xl turn two in the fog.
z7II Nikon 240mm f/16 1/400 second
Michael Summers – 1962 Lotus 23b
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/400 second
1951 Porsche 356/2 the start of it all.
z7II Nikon 130mm f/22 1/40 second.
1951 Porsche 356/2 the start of it all.
z7II Nikon 130mm f/22 1/40 second.
Steve Walker – 1975 BMW 2002
z7II Nikon 240mm f/16 1/500 second
Ranson Webster – 1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera
z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second.
Jonathan Feiber – 1974 Porsche RSR 3.0
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/400 second.
George Holt – 1954 Jaguar XK120 Roadster.
z7II Nikon 430mm f/16 1/250 second
William Taylor – 1961 Cooper Monaco under the fog.
z7II Nikon 280mm f/16 1/400 second
Cameron Healy’s 1953 Porsche Cooper “Pooper” up The Corkscrew in Sunday’s “Hill Climb”. z7II Nikon 50mm f/16 1/60 second.
Jim Bouzaglou – 1964 Cobra 289 Roadster.
z7II Nikon 420mm f16 1/250 second
Chris Orosco – 1959 Lola Mk I on a foggy morning. z7II Nikon 280mm F/16 1/400 second.
Ned Spieker – 1957 Maserati 200SI
z7II Nikon 430mm f/16 1/250 second
Bernard Dervieux – 1950 Allard J2
z7II Nikon 340mm f/16 1/160 second
On a foggy morning David Woodhouse – 1961 Dolphin Mk2 “International”. Note the fogged over face sheild.
z7II Nikon 250mm f/16 1/500 second
Tim Park – 1964 Shelby Cobra 289.
z7II Nikon 420mm f/16 1/250 second
Fred Burke – 1962 Cooper Monaco.
Z7II Nikon 280mm f/16 1/400 second
Steve Schmidt – 1976 Porsche 935K3.
z7II Nikon 290mm f/16 1/160 second
William Taylor – 1961 Cooper Monaco.
z7II Nikon 280mm f/16 1/400 second
Jim Bouzaglou – 1964 Cobra 289 Roadster
z7II Nikon 270 mm f16 1/500 second
Chris Orosco – 1959 Lola Mk I Patrick Orosco – 1959 Lola Mk I
z7II Nikon 400mm F/16 1/400 second.
Ned Spieker – 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB.
z7II Nikon 210mm f/16 1/250 second
Randall Smalley – 1964 Aston Martin DB4 RS Williams LW.
z7II Nikon 420mm f/16 1/250 second
Kevin Buckley – 1967 Porsche 911S
z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second
Forrest Straight – 1965 Shelby GT350.
z7II Nikon 270mm f/16 1/250 second
Greg Meyer – 1959 Sadler MK4 in the fog.
z7II Nikon 240mm f/16 1/400 second
Three wheeling through eleven.
PJ Hyett – 1971 Porsche 911 Glockler ST
z7II Nikon 330mmk f/16 1/250 second
Patrick Orosco – 1979 March 79B.
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/320 second
Eric Verdin – 1975 Ralt RT-1
z7II Nikon 300mm f/16 1/250 second
James Farley – 1966 Ford 289 Cobra.
z7II Nikon 270mm f/16 1/500 second
Fog and Danny Baker – 1963 Lotus 27.
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/320 second
Danny Baker – 1979 Ralt RT1.
z7II Nikon 300mm f/16 1/250 second
Nicholas Colonna – 1958 Devin SS.
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/400 second
Robert Smalley – 1968 Porsche 911L.
z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second
Robert Smalley – 1968 Porsche 911L over the finish line during Sunday’s “Hill Climb”.
z7II Nikon 50mm f/16 1/160 second
Ricardo Rodriguez Long – 1960 Norcon Mk1 in the fog.
z7II Nikon 330mm f/16 1/250 second
David Alvarado – 1972 Porsche 911 ST.
z7II Nikon 430mm f/16 1/320 second
Michael Silverman – 1959 Echidna Sports Racer up the hill in the Sunday “Hill Climb”.
z7II Nikon 50mm f/16 1/200 second
In the fog. Harindra de Silva – 1965 Elva Mk 8 in the fog.
z7II Nikon 240mm f/16 1/400 second
Zak Brown – 1981 Porsche 935.
z7II Nikon 360mm f/16 1/160 second
Erik Justesen – 1959 BMC Huffaker Mk1.
z7II Nikon 400mm f/16 1/250 second