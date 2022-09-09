Ciao Bella! What a wonderful way to spend the day indulging in the finer things in life: the Italian life that is. The Concorso Italiano, marking its 35th anniversary, is one of the largest gatherings of Italian automobiles and celebrates all of the marques from the prominent Mediterranean country. With sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, this celebration of Italian automotive design stretches across the fairways at the Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside, CA. The 2022 Concorso Italiano was a great success due to this year’s major sponsors; Meguiar’s and Ferrari of Silicon Valley, with proceeds benefiting the Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay.

Exhibitors brought out some of the finest in classic Ferrari, Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo‘s to name a few. Some brought more modern supercars like the Pagani Zonda Revolucion and even the new DeTomaso P72. The crowds of spectators seemed to enjoy the warm sunshine and cool ocean breeze while relishing in all things of Italian origin ranging from high performance cars to a little Chianti and prosciutto with cheese for lunch along with some classic Italian music playing in the background to set the mood.

The judges had their work cut out for them combing through the best of these Italian breeds, but when all was finished there was one automobile that stood above the rest. The Best in Show award was given to the owner of an amazing 1967 Bizzarrini 5300 Strada. So, if you want to experience a little “La Dolce Vita”, plan on adding the Concorso Italiano to your bucket list for Monterey Car Week in 2023!

2022 Concorso Italiano Photo Gallery