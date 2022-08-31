2022 Concours d’Lemons

It’s Saturday morning in Seaside, CA and a variety of automobiles line up on the lawn in front of the town library, as tight as a can of sardines and by the looks of some…almost as smelly. Welcome to the Concours d’Lemons 2022! This Monterey Car Week event showcases vehicles that would otherwise never (as in not in a million years) find their way onto the manicured pristine greens of a Concours like Pebble Beach.

Over 3,000 car enthusiasts gathered to see the assortment of derelict design and to celebrate the ‘long forgotten leftovers’ of the car world at this Hagerty-sponsored event. The show admires poor taste, lousy build quality and terrible engineering. All ‘Lemons’ are invited to enter the show during Monterey Car Week, whether it is well preserved and unappreciated, a rust bucket, or just an oddball. Nevertheless, one common thing all of the cars lack is the social etiquette or grace of the collector car world.

Alternatively, for some show participants, these vehicles may be well-loved one-owner cars, personal art projects, or just a way to get around and that suits them just fine. Judges often have a difficult time choosing a winner. (Evidently, persuading the judges is not against any rules and a good bribe could possibly entice them into giving out an award) But this year the ‘Worst in Show’ award went to Dodi Khalil for his derelict backyard find, a 1960 BMW 502, complete with a mummified opossum that was discovered in the car.

Other notables were a 1992 Isuzu Amigo complete with several cases of beer and man’s best friend, a multi-colored 1963 Dodge Polara convertible as well as this crowd favorite…a furry 1975 Lincoln named “Buttercup” equipped with a stuffed horse and saddle atop the roof allowing spectators to climb on for a photo op.

The show is supported by Griot’s Garage, Classic Motorsports Magazine, and of course, Hagerty Events who also offer classic car insurance and roadside assistance packages most likely needed by a few Concours d’Lemons participants.

Worst of Show

Dodi Khalil, Monterey, CA – 1960 BMW 502

Rust Belt American Junk -Ford

Dane Riggio, San Jose – 1974 Ford Maverick Grabber

Rust Belt American Junk -GM

Matt Murillo, Pacific Grove – 1946 Chevy 1.5-ton truck

Rust Belt American Junk -Mopar

Eric Kendall, Mill Valley, CA – 1973 Dodge B100 Custom Van

Rust Belt American Junk -Other

Dan Wilson, Carmel Valley, CA – 1974 UOP Shadow micro car

Unmitigated Gaul (French)

Rowan Tuttle, Santa Clara, CA – Renault 16

Needlessly Complex Italian

Matthew Spielberg, Hayward, CA – 1967 Fiat 500

Swedish Meatballs

Eric Gates, Marina, CA – 1988 Volvo 240

Soul Sucking Japanese Appliance

Tony Pajela, Salinas, CA – 1969 Corolla Wagon

Royal Order of M.O.T. Failure (British)

Amanda Silverstein, Sacramento, CA – 1974 Marcos Mini

DerSelfSatisfiedKrautenWagen (German)

Jennifer Herchensoder, Oakland, CA – 2000 VW Beetle

Slightly Better Than a Go Kart

Violeta Dauksa, Scott Valley, CA – Kart made from a 1994 Dodge Caravan

Best Back Seat

Eric Kendall, Mill Valley, CA – 1973 Dodge B100 Custom Van

Driving on a Prayer

Tyler Hoovie, Wichita, Kansas – Salvage 2013 Ferrari 458 Sight for Sour Eyes

Alberto Massarotto, San Jose, CA – 1975 Mercury Bobcat Runabout Villager

Chronic Dick Teague Syndrome

Jonathan Hillhouse, Seaside, CA – 1973 AMC Gremlin Levis Edition

Sickest Sickle

Bob Shook, San Jose, CA – 1982 Honda Motocompo NC50

2022 Concours D’Lemons Photo Gallery