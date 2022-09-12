Extremely rare 1954 Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe at 2022 Goodwood Revival

Hagerty will be returning to the upcoming 2022 Goodwood Revival with one of the rarest cars to be featured in the event and it will be showcased at the Hagerty Stand, the 1954 Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe.

Built in the old Hispano Suiza factory, this gorgeous 1954 Pegaso features an all-alloy 90-degree V8 engine with four overhead camshafts. The V8 engine is capable of up to 9000rpm and it also has a variety of carburetion set-ups from new, including twin carburetors for amateur competion, single Weber for touring, or a race specification where it will get four carburetors.

Hagerty will be displaying the glamourous Z-102B, which is one of only 18 cars bodied by Saoutchik from 1952 to 1954. Saoutchik is a renowned coachbuilder that had a long tradition of creating some of the most amazingly designed automobiles. Cabinetmaker turned coachbuilder; Jacques Saoutchik was the one who founded the brand. In the 1930s, they made their mark with a succession of beautiful designs for renowned brands like Hispano Suiza, Bucciall, and Mercedes-Benz.

1954 Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe

Chassis 0146 will be the one displayed by Hagerty. Shown originally at the 1951 Paris Salon held in the Grand Palais, it was then acquired by Jean-Claude Lamy. Lamy then entered chassis 0146 to a variety of competitions like the ’64 Rallye PanArmoricaine and the Rallye Sablé-Solesmes.

Eventually, the Soutchik was brought to America and it was sold to Bill Harrah, and it became part of his growing collection based in Reno, Nevada. Until his death in 1978, Harrah kept the highly original Z-102B in his collection. Chassis 0146 was then sold to Ralph Engelstad for the Imperial Palace Auto Collection based in Las Vegas. 65 years after it made its debut in the Grand Palais, in February 2019, chassis 0146 was back in Paris and made an appearance at the Retromobile event.

Aside from the beautiful Pegaso, the Hagerty stand at the 2022 Goodwood Revival Meeting will also have a Hagerty lounge and bar. There will also be a racing simulator, while members of the Hagerty team will make themselves available to give advice and guidance on their range of specialist insurance and other membership products.

Hagerty International Managing Director Mark Roper shared, “What a privilege it is to be custodians of such a rare and beautiful car for the duration of the 2022 Goodwood Revival. Not only will our stand offer a relaxed environment for guests to explore our enthusiast-led products and services, but it will also provide a rare opportunity to see the Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe up close, where every detail can be savoured. I look forward to welcoming guests to our stand throughout the Revival weekend and presenting this special car.”