Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Recap & Behind-the-Scenes
Monterey Car WeekVintage Car Racing
·0 Comments

2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Recap Part 2

Sports Car Digest·

Don’t forget to check out other Monterey Car Week coverage, we’ve compiled a list of them for you:

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2021, was held August 12-15, at the famed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near the Monterey Peninsula. Vintage racing enthusiasts were welcomed back to the 2.238 mile, 11 turn track after being spectator-less for over a year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Four exciting days of historic racing, exhibits, and mild sunny weather, were a welcome treat for all who attended the event.

SCD photographer Kristina Cilia brings you more behind-the-scenes photos. Check them out below!

1964 Chevrolet Corvette
1966 Shelby GT 350
100-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Group 2 racers - 1961-66 GT cars under 2500cc
102-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
103-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
104-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
105-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1976 Porsche 934
Five minute warning!
1974 Datsun 260Z
1965 Alfa Romeo GTA pulling out of the Pits to take the track
1980 Porsche 935
110-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
111-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Mechanical issues in the Pits
Ferrari Monza
Ferrari Monza SP1
Ferrari Monza SP1
1976 Porsche 935 K3
117-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Ferrari Monza
1973 Datsun 240Z
1959 Echidna Sports Racer enters the Corkscrew ahead of several other Group 1A racers
Ferrari Monza
Ferrari Monza
Ferrari Monza's lineup at Laguna Seca
Ferrari Monza
124-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Ferrari Monza SP1
Made in Italy
1975 Porsche RSR
1973 BMW CSL 3300
129-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1976 Porsche 935 K3
130-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1974 Porsche RSR
1970 Porsche 914-6 IMSA GTU
133-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
134-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
135-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
136-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
137-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
138-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
139-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1974 Porsche 911 RSR
140-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
141-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
142-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
143-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
144-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Lamborghini Countach's roll into Laguna Seca
Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary celebration at Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2021
Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary
Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary
Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary
1974 Porsche 911 driven by Adam Carolla
150-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary
Lamborghini Countach 50th Anniversary
153-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
154-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
155-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
156-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
157-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
158-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Brumos Porsche
1970 Porsche 914-6 IMSA-GTU
160-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
161-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
BMW
1987 IMSA GTO Camaro 'Skoal Bandit'
Adjustable rear wing support on a 1987 IMSA GTO Camaro
1976 March 761
Cosworth engine on a 1976 March 761
Livery on Porsche 908/3-007
Porsche 962
169-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
170-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Race mechanics toolbox
2006 Riley Dp Mk XI
173-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1973 Lola T-292
1970 Porsche 911T
176-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1984 Lancia Martini LC2
178-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1960 Piranha Sports Racer driven by Frank Zucchi
1981 Porsche 935
1960 Piranha Sports Racer
181-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
182-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
183-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
1979 Tyrrell 009 F1
Airing out the race laundry
Ferrari N.A.R.T. 312P Spyder
4 Ltr V12 338HP Ferrari 312P Spyder engine
188-2021-Rolex-Monterey-Motorsports-Reunion-Behind-The-Scenes
Philip Mendelovitz prepares to take the track in a 1967 Datsun 2000 Roadster
1976 Porsche RSR

1 2