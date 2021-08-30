2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Recap Part 2

Don’t forget to check out other Monterey Car Week coverage, we’ve compiled a list of them for you:

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion 2021, was held August 12-15, at the famed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near the Monterey Peninsula. Vintage racing enthusiasts were welcomed back to the 2.238 mile, 11 turn track after being spectator-less for over a year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Four exciting days of historic racing, exhibits, and mild sunny weather, were a welcome treat for all who attended the event.

SCD photographer Kristina Cilia brings you more behind-the-scenes photos. Check them out below!