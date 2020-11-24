‘Vantage Legacy Collection’ is the Ultimate Tribute to Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin Racing has produced the Vantage Legacy Collection to celebrate one of the most triumphant periods in the luxury British sports car brand’s racing history, along with one of the company’s most victorious racing cars – the Aston Martin Vantage.

From 2009 to 2018, Aston Martin had two class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, being in 2014 and 2017. They were also victorious in seven FIA World Endurance Championship titles, along with winning various international sports car championship titles in GT World Challenge (Europe), British GT, as well as the European Le Mans Series.

85th 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Jonny Adam (GB) taking the GTE Pro lead on the final lap

Based on the V8 Vantage road car that was created in 2005, the three Legacy Vantage cars were constructed in the workshops of Aston Martin Racing and are now being offered for sale as a single collection. The collection consists of a V8 Vantage GTE, a Vantage GT4, and a V12 Vantage GT3. All three are race-ready, with brand new chassis, and are decked out in identical sterling green liveries. It also sports the classic and distinct Aston Martin yellow trim lines around the radiator and cant rail.

Vantage GT4

The Vantage GT4 made its debut in 2009 and was the initial racing car created around the VH-era architecture. By 2018, there were 107 Vantage GT4 units made by Aston Martin Racing, many of which have won races and international championships around the world. The example in the collection is the final car that will be made, the 108th unit.

Vantage GT4

Three years later, in 2012, the V12 Vantage GT3 followed the GT4. It was not long before it dominated the British GT championship, winning outright titles in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Its competitiveness was unmatched right up until the release of the new Vantage in 2019. In a span of seven years, there were only ever 46 cars built.

Vantage GT3

Aston Martin Racing launched the V8 Vantage GTE in 2012 at Sebring. After competing in the LMP1 class for three years, the V8 Vantage GTE lead the return of Aston Martin to production-based racing. On its debut year, the V8 Vantage GTE had its first win in the final round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Shanghai.

V8 Vantage GTE

Originally there were only six V8 Vantage GTEs produced. The last time the car raced was in the GTE Am class at Le Mans in 2018. At the time, it was easily the most successful car in the FIA World Endurance Championship, winning seven titles and two Le Mans class victories, which included the legendary final-lap triumph in 2017 (see the above video to watch an awe-inspiring final lap!). The GTE that is part of the collection offered is the seventh and final car to be produced and it will have chassis number 007.

2017 Le Mans win

“For a collector, this trio of Aston Martin Racing Vantages represents the ultimate tribute to a halcyon period for the brand in international sportscar racing. While Aston Martin has since gone on to record world championship titles with the current generation turbo-charged V8 Vantage, the foundations laid by the huge success of the original car won it admirers around the globe and led to it becoming a firm favorite with racing fans. The Legacy collection is a beautiful sign-off for this wonderful car.” Aston Martin Racing President, David King

[Source: Aston Martin]

