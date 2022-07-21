Smoking Hot 2022 Summer Special Auction Results By Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auction’s July 6-9 was a huge success with the three-day classic and collector car auction bringing home a total sale of $34.8 million. Held at the Orange Country Convention Center, the second Summer Sale auctioned off 869 vehicles with the low-mileage 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 740-4 S (Lot S47) taking center stage selling for $440,000.

Mecum offered a wide variety of vehicles at their Summer Sale and the top 10 collector car sales during the event represents this perfectly. Coming in second after the Lamborghini is the 2005 Ford GT (Lot S134) which got a sale price of $379,500. Four Chevrolets took the third to the sixth place. A concours ready 1959 Impala Convertible (Lot S131.1) was sold for $319,000, a split-window Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot F214) sold for $308,000, and a couple of Chevrolet Nomad Custom (Lot S182 and S165.1) came next and were sold for $225,500 each.

The complete list of the top 10 collector car sales for the Mecum Orlando 2022 Summer Special are:

1. 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP 740-4 S (Lot S47) sold for $440,000

2. 2005 Ford GT (Lot S134) sold for $379,500

3. 1959 Chevrolet Impala Convertible (Lot S131.1) sold for $319,000

4. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Split Window Coupe (Lot F214) sold for $308,000

5. 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom (Lot S182) sold for $225,500

6. 1955 Chevrolet Nomad Custom (Lot S165.1) sold for $225,500

7. 1987 Buick GNX (Lot S126.1) sold for $225,500

8. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S102.1) sold for $220,000

9. 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S (Lot S186) sold for $214,500

10. 2016 Lamborghini Huracan (Lot S135.1) sold for $214,500

To view the full auction result, you can visit the Mecum website and create a free account. Mecum’s next live auction event will be held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on July 27 to 30 and it will be featuring roughly around 1,200 classic and collector cars. On August 18 to 20, Mecum would hold their annual Daytime Auction in Monterey, California, where they will offer around 600 vehicles as well as 100 vintage and antique motorcycles.

To know more about upcoming auctions, to register as a bidder, or to even consign a vehicle, visit their Mecum website or call (262) 275-5050.