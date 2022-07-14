Dynamic Debut By The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica (With Picture Gallery)

June ended with a big bang as Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica made its exciting debut on track and on the road in Valencia, Spain. At the event, the handling and performance of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica was tested in different environments.

In downtown Valencia, on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and even on the Spanish mountain roads, the three spirits of the super sports car were explored and tested. It’s easy everyday driving side, it’s sporty exciting drive, and its high-performance track-day car version.

The unique characteristics of the Tecnica allows it to perform as a super sports car both on the road and on track. Using the engine and track prowess of the Huracan STO, the Tecnica is able to deliver a rear-wheel drive car with rear-wheel steering, matched with a power increase of 30 CV, improved aerodynamics, reduced weight of at least 10kg, increased rear downforce by 35%, and drag reduced by 20% in comparison to the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive model.

Other features that make the Huracan Tecnica a sporty car that is also fun to drive includes direct steering, torque vectoring, Bridgestone tires, modified Performance Traction Control system, specific dynamic set-up, and Potenza Sport on the road and Potenza Race on track. The new HMI also have additional functions like the car-finder and status report that is integrated with Amazon Alexa, satnav, telemetry, on-board diary, and What3Words functionality.