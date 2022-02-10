To honor the 1966 Ford GT lightweight experimental prototypes from Alan Mann Racing, Ford recently debuted the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition. The limited-edition vehicles pays tribute to the role that the prototypes have played and its impact on the history and development of the Ford GT.

Ford GT program manager Mike Severson shared, “Whether it’s going like hell at the racetrack or out-innovating the competition, the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honours the vehicles that helped lead Ford to its wins. With its red and gold livery, this Ford GT is inspired by Alan Mann Racing’s contribution to our Le Mans-winning story.”

It was in 1965-66 that Alan Mann Racing used lighter materials to make the AM GT-1. They also used the same materials on a second car that was based on the GT Mk I. Both prototypes didn’t win any major races, but the use of the lightweight materials was what prompted Ford to do the same, which helped them win Le Mans in 1966 using the GT Mk II.

The same spirit lives on in today’s Ford GT supercar. It has a lightweight carbon fiber body and was given the GT Heritage Edition design for 2022, in AM GT-1 inspired colors and stripes.

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

Limited-edition series in honor of the original

Aside from the Alan Mann red exterior finish with gold graphics, the limited-edition GT was also given a dual over-the-roof racing stripe and Frozen White signature accent stripes. On the doors, hood, and underside of the rear wing are white roundels with the number 16.

There are also a number of gloss carbon fiber components like the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, mirrors, side sills, rear diffuser, and engine louvers. The Brembo® calipers are finished in black with red graphics matched with black lug nuts to complete the modern look.

Even the interior was given the carbon fiber theme and it can be seen on the door sills, console, and registers. The seats are also carbon fiber wrapped in Ebony Alcantara® with gold and red accent stitching. Embossed on the seating surfaces and the head restraints is the GT logo. The instrument panel was designed with Ebony leather and Alcantara, with the pillars and headliner also wrapped in Ebony Alcantara.

Matte carbon fiber registers, lower A-pillars, console, and door sills are matched with Gold appliques on the door register bezels, instrument panel, and seat X-brace. Even the steering wheel was given the Ebony Alcantara treatment with black stitching accents. The dual-clutch paddle shifters were designed in Alan Mann red which perfectly matches the exterior.

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition with 1966 Ford “AM GT-1” prototype shown.

Tribute to the early Ford GT racing efforts

In its final year of production, the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is their tribute to the support that Alan Mann Racing has given the company in 1965. The research and experience of the Alan Mann Racing team helped in improving the Ford GT40 which in turn allowed it to accomplish its third- and fourth-fastest times during the 1966 Le Mans race.

The Le Mans committee decided to go with the heavier but more powerful 7.0-liter V8 race cars for the remaining races during the 1966 season. After a 1-2-3 podium sweep for Ford at Le Mans, the season of the lightweight version ended.

Alan Mann Racing Ltd. Henry Mann shared, “It’s a great honour for Alan Mann Racing and the Mann family to celebrate the epic motorsports heritage of Ford GT with this fantastic limited-edition car. To see the red and gold colours of our team’s livery come back to life, and to debut this new GT alongside one of our original GT40s in Chicago, will be a magical occasion.”

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

Upgraded Heritage Edition Series

The Ford GT Heritage Edition series are a tribute to the landmark moments of the supercar including its Le Mans-winning titles. The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is the seventh in the ultra-limited production series namely:

• 2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition honoring GT roots and the earliest five original Ford GT prototypes

• 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honoring No. 98 Ford GT Mk II co-driven by Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby to Ford’s 1-2-3-5 domination at Daytona in 1966, kicking off a magical season for the Ford GT40 Mk II

• 2020 Ford GT ’69 Heritage Edition honoring No. 6 Ford GT40 Mk I that was victorious at Le Mans in 1969

• 2019 Ford GT ’68 Heritage Edition honoring No. 9 Ford GT40 Mk I that was victorious at Le Mans in 1968

• 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition honoring No. 1 Ford GT40 Mk IV that was victorious at Le Mans in 1967

• 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition honoring No. 2 Ford GT40 Mk II co-driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon at Le Mans in 1966

• 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition commemorating GT40’s back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans titles in 1968 and 1969

The 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition will only be available for approved Ford GT customers. Deliveries of the first few units are expected this quarter.