A Rare Ferrari Enzo Could Fetch More Than $4.7 Million At Auction

The Enzo holds a significant place in Ferrari’s rich history, rightfully earning its status as one of the most iconic cars. This supercar, named in honor of the company’s founder, Enzo Ferrari, integrates Formula 1 technology into a road car, epitomizing a unique synthesis of performance and design. Mecum Auctions is currently offering one of only six Ferrari Enzos finished in rare Grigio Titanio color and is expected to fetch somewhere between $4,500,000 – $4,750,000.

Taking the reins from the F50 in 2002, the Ferrari Enzo dominated as the company’s flagship for over a decade until the introduction of the LaFerrari. Drawing on extensive Formula One expertise, Ferrari crafted a formidable street-legal machine, utilizing carbon-fiber composites for the chassis and main body panels, resulting in a lightweight yet robust structure.

The Enzo’s design reflects F1 aerodynamics, prioritizing downforce and minimizing drag for enhanced stability at high speeds. Among its features, a computer-controlled active rear spoiler adjusts its angle based on speed and driving conditions.

Powering the Enzo’s performance is a naturally aspirated V12 paired with an F1-derived 6-speed automated sequential manual transmission, delivering 650 hp at 7,800 rpm and 485 lb-ft of torque. Achieving 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph, the Enzo stood among the fastest production cars of its time.

This 2004 Ferrari Enzo, with a mere 2,745 miles on the odometer, stands as a rare example, one of only six featuring the distinctive Grigio Titanio paint. Its black leather interior with red stitching complements the exterior. The documentation includes books and tools, a Marcel Massini Report, and a Ferrari Classiche Report.

Source: Mecum Auctions