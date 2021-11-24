Museum/Collection Of The Year Awarded to Mullin Automotive Museum

Recently, the Mullin Automotive Museum has been given the Museum/Collection of the Year award by the 2021 Historic Motoring Awards. The awards ceremony took place on November 18, 2021, at the Rosewood Hotel in London, England.

This is the first time that the museum was given this honor by the Historic Motoring Award, although Mullin founder and CEO Peter W. Mullin has previously been awarded the Personal Achievement Award in 2016.

Mullin Automotive Museum founder Peter W. Mullin stated, “We are honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as well as an outstanding panel of judges. The Mullin Collection’s mission is to share our love for the culture and design we appreciate so much in historic French automobiles.”

The Mullin Automotive Museum opened in 2010 and since then they have educated gusts about 20th-century French automotive styling and design. It is the home of one of the most famous French car collections in the world. Mullin gives homage to the works of legendary French coachbuilders as well as grand prix racing cars from well-known brands like Bugatti, Henri Chapron, Figoni and Falaschi, Delahaye, and Voisin.

The Historic Motoring Awards (HWA) started in 2011 to pay tribute to exceptional people, events, and places that exemplify and embody the passion and culture of classic car collecting.

The HMA gives awards to 14 categories with the community nominating the contenders for each category. A panel of well-respected experts like Bruce Meyer, Jay Leno, Derek Bell, and Philip Sarofimwill then vote and pick their winners.

To know more about the Mullin Automotive Museum collection, you can visit their website.