Bugatti Most Exclusive Development Lineup Head to the Nürburgring

Bugatti’s strict quality check requires that every hyper sports car produced meets outstanding quality standards in all conditions, be it on the circuit or for day-to-day use. So, it’s not surprising that Bugatti regularly tests their cars, both the future series-production models and current models, on various circuits and test tracks. To accomplish this, the Bugatti development team goes to the grueling Nürburgring circuit once a year.

Recently, the team headed to the Nürburgring with no less than six engineers with the most exclusive vehicle fleet in the world. The four models in the fleet have a net value of just a little under 20 million euros, starting with the Centodieci (worth 8 million euros), the Divo (5 million euros), the Chiron Super Sport 300+ (3.5 million euros), and the Chiron Pur Sport (3 million euros).

Bugatti’s Head of Chassis Testing and Setup Lars Fischer stated:

“We want to achieve the best possible chassis setup for our customers, so we perform test-drives under extreme conditions as well as in day-to-day situations.”

The unusual topography of the Nordschleife has made it one of the most demanding circuits, providing a perfect testing environment. The circuit consists of 40 right-hand and 33 left-hand bends, 17 percent gradients, with an altitude difference of 300 meters, all dispersed over a distance of 20.832 kilometers.

Bugatti Divo

Chiron Super Sport 300+



Centodieci

Chiron Pur Sport

Vehicles have to be perfectly set up to be able to complete the circuit quickly and effortlessly.

During the test laps, engineers observe and record the overall impression that the vehicle makes, ensuring that it delivers the perfect differentiation within the Chiron family’s performance range. After the test drives, the results are interpreted and sent to the development team in order for the execution procedure to be further optimized.

Bugatti’s Head of Chassis Development Jachin Schwalbe explained:

“We put the same degree of development and testing into a few-off like the Centodieci as we do with the Chiron.”

For the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the finalized chassis’ series setup is checked and verified by the developers. Since the Chiron Super sport 300+ is designed for longitudinal dynamics, it is developed primarily for maximum speeds of up to 440kph.

Schwalbe stated:

“The Chiron Super Sport 300+ naturally has to likewise deliver a very high-performance drive on narrow tracks.

The development engineers consider the characteristics and handling of the current Divo and Chiron Pur Sport as benchmarks for the new Centodieci and Chiron Super Sport 300+. This enables them to experience and directly compare Bugatti’s broad “spectrum of performance.”

[Source: Bugatti]