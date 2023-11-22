Museo Automobili Lamborghini continues to wow

Reopened on January 20th of 2023, the Automobili Lamborghini Museum continues to wow visitors with its redesign and new layout. The opening day marked the start of Lamborghini’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, which have been numerous throughout the year.

The museum has changed its name and been entirely remodeled, both in its modernized layout and design and in its exhibits. The newly-created exhibition “THE FUTURE BEGAN IN 1963”, retraces the most emblematic eras and representative moments that mark the history of Lamborghini’s first 60 years. The narrative begins with the brand’s evolution and its products from 1963 to the present day, starting with founder Ferruccio Lamborghini. The 19 cars on display are the heroes, telling the story of the brand and Lamborghini’s iconic technical and design heritage: innate principles that characterize the company’s DNA.

Opening Statement

At the museum’s opening in January, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, shared his thoughts:

“2023 will be a year full of original activities and developments, which opens with this new museum destination. We will celebrate our first sixty years through international events, initiatives, and unexpected activities, which we will reveal during the year. We started from a challenge that Ferruccio Lamborghini took up at the beginning of the 1960s, which the company developed through pioneering and revolutionary ideas in the years that followed to write the history of the time and deliver innovations that have shaped the path of luxury super sports cars. Lamborghini always has and always will be a brand that never stops looking to the future.”

Since the museum’s opening, the exhibition has emphasized the deliberately unconventional and revolutionary way in which each new model was born, capable of breaking the rules of each era and setting new benchmarks every time. All Lamborghini super sports cars encompass at least one disruptive idea that initially seemed outlandish but was adopted into automotive evolution, leading to the constant refinement of almost every aspect of a car.

Historic Structure

The structure that houses the Museo Automobili Lamborghini is full of extraordinary history. It is part of the first nucleus of buildings for which, in 1963, Ferruccio Lamborghini laid the foundation stone of a company capable of creating an extraordinary history and becoming an authentic source of inspiration for future generations.

Exhibit Cars

The current inventory of cars on display are divided into three groups:

Heritage : 350GT; Miura S; Espada; LP 400 Countach; Urraco; LM 002.

: 350GT; Miura S; Espada; LP 400 Countach; Urraco; LM 002. Contemporary : Diablo GT; Murciélago SV; Gallardo Performante Spyder; Huracán Performante; Aventador SVJ; Urus; GT3.

: Diablo GT; Murciélago SV; Gallardo Performante Spyder; Huracán Performante; Aventador SVJ; Urus; GT3. Few-off: Reventón; Sesto Elemento; Veneno; Centenario; Sián; Countach LPI 800-4.

While thousands of Lamborghini enthusiasts have already passed through this extraordinary salute to the manufacturer’s history, it’s never too early to start planning your visit as well. Please go HERE for more information.

Gallery