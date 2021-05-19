Lewis Hamilton’s First Grand Prix Winning Car: Once-in-a-lifetime Auction

Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 Turkish Grand Prix winning McLaren Mercedes MP4-25A Formula 1 Race Car will be auctioned at the 2021 British Grand Prix, the first time any Lewis Hamilton GP winning car has come to market.

The auction is scheduled on Saturday afternoon of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2021 race weekend right before the first-ever Sprint Qualifying Race.

This will be the first time that any Lewis Hamilton F1 Race Car has ever been offered for public sale. The example is estimated to be $5,000,000 to $7,000,000.

To celebrate this extraordinary event, Formula 1 and RM Sotheby’s have produced a truly unique concept of having the MP4-25A driven around the historic Silverstone circuit while being sold. The example will be driven around the track with speeds of more than 150mph at one of the most iconic tracks in motorsports.

In RM Sotheby’s 40-year history and Formula 1’s more than 70-year history, it is the first time they have held the sale of the GP winning McLaren at speed, on a race weekend, at a Grand Prix circuit. The auction event itself is reminiscent of the driver himself, as a man who has surpassed all major records, with no sign of slowing down.

“The McLaren MP4-25A, chassis no. 01, is well beyond special; it represents one of the finest McLaren’s ever made available for sale. It’s history of wins, podiums, and fastest laps at the hands of Lewis and Jenson make it a truly unique piece of motor racing and motorsport history. ” RM Sotheby’s Global Head of Private Sales, Shelby Myers

The McLaren MP4-25A, equipped with a Mercedes-Benz FO 108X 2.4-liter V8 engine was a huge improvement compared to its predecessor, mainly due to the ‘F-duct’ that was added into the design. The unique design, along with a lot of other improvements helped to greatly reduce the aerodynamic drag of the car, adding as much as 6mph of speed on straights.

Hamilton first competed in F1 in Melbourne back in 2007. 14 years later, Hamilton has competed in 270 Grands Prix where he has had 98 victories along with an additional 71 Podium finishes. His records include 100 Pole Positions, more than 5,170 Laps, and 3,872 Points.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with RM Sotheby’s in announcing the first-ever sale of a Lewis Hamilton F1 GP winning car. The timing of the sale couldn’t be better, a little over ten years on from Lewis’ race win #12 in Istanbul, the car will be offered for public sale at Silverstone, home of Formula 1 racing; and the wake of Lewis surpassing Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 race wins total.” Director of Hospitality and Experiences at F1, Kate Beavan.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]