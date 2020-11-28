2021 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction Preview

RM Sotheby’s will be starting off their 2021 auction calendar with the Arizona sale in which will be held at OTTO Car Club on January 22. The 2021 RM Sotheby’s Arizona auction will be a live event, but attendance will be limited to registered bidders though clients will able be able to bid online, through phone, or absentee.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo is an early feature entry for the 22nd annual Arizona sale. The Ferrari Enzo was a great example of the next level in Ferraris hypercar evolution that was released after the F50.

2003 Ferrari Enzo. ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Ferrari Enzo to be sold, Chassis number 131919, was presented new to its buyer through the Foreign Cars Italia in Greensboro, North Carolina. Almost immediately, they featured the example and was seen on the cover of the July 2003 issue of Car and Driver, the willing subject of the initial official testing review accessible to the United States public.

The first owner of the example took full advantage of the Enzos driving pleasure drive, accruing several thousand miles before selling it in 2006. Since then, The Ferrari has had several owners, but has always been well cared for and is maintained in excellent condition.

The Enzo shows just below 12,000 miles from new and is presented in the original Giallo Modena over tan leather interior. The Ferrari just had a recent mechanical service and it is in perfect condition to be driven and enjoyed by the next fortunate caretaker (Estimate $2,250,000 to $2,500,000).

Along with the Ferrari Enzo, another rare Ferrari will also be offered during the Arizona auction, being a “low roof” 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Alloy Coupe coachbuilt by Felice Mario Boano in 1957.

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Alloy Coupe by Boano. Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

Chassis no 0613 GT was one of only 14 alloy-bodied coupes that were made by Boano between the years 1956 to 1958. It has a rich and much-documented history, including its factory build records, in-period race victories, and more recently a certificate from Ferrari Classiche.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

It was originally in the hands of NART financier George Arents, he raced it once at Maryland’s Marlboro Speedway in 1967 before it was then sold to Bob Grossman. Grossman then entered 0613 GT in a few races including the Speed week’s well-known “All-Ferrari” race where he had an overall sixth finish. The 0613 GT was then sold to a steward in England where it has changed ownership several times between English owners.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

In 2002, it was shipped to the US, and by 2004, 0613’s California-based owner had requested Fossil Motorsports of Chatsworth, California to perform a Concours preparation regiment and engine rebuild. For their efforts, they received a Gold Award for the 2004 FCA International Concours d’Elegance in Monterey.

Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

From 2011 to 2016, the 0613 GT was kept in an optimum mechanical form for a regular rallying calendar. The car became a regular sight at the California Mille and Colorado Grand, and it has been successful in both. The sale will come with a Ferrari Classiche Certification stating that the 0613 GT has kept its original V12 engine, rear differential, gearbox, and its alloy body. The example is estimated to be worth $1,200,000 to $1,400,000.

“Our annual Arizona auction has long been known for offering hard-to-find and highly sought-after cars, and 2021 will continue that tradition this year’s sale but with a new venue and format compared to previous years. The two Ferraris—2003 Enzo and 1956 250 GT Alloy Coupe—are both fantastic examples, each representing very different, but important moments in the marque’s history. I am equally thrilled to announce that our 2021 Arizona auction will be held at the OTTO Car Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 49,000 square foot facility is a sleek and modern facility that will allow clients to preview auction cars by appointment only in a controlled and safe atmosphere as we look to improve, refine and lead in the live and online auction business for 2021.” RM Sotheby Global Head of Auctions, Gord Duff

Other early highlights include:

A 2019 Ford GT ‘Lightweight’ in as new condition, showing only six miles in the odometer. It is finished in a rare Liquid Blue over black interior combination. It is estimated to be worth $900,000 to $1,000,000.

A 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina. Only 448 examples made, and it was the 92nd produced. It is finished in Argento Nürburgring matched with black interior. It has less than 8,600 miles on the odometer. Estimated to be worth $300,000-350,000.

2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina. © 2020 RM Sothebys

A rare 1938 SS 100 Jaguar 3½ -liter Roadster. There were only 118 examples of the 3½ variety produced. It is finished in Gunmetal matched with red interior. Estimated value is $500,000 to $600,000.

1938 SS 100 Jaguar 3½-Litre Roadster. Darin Schnabel © 2020 RM Sothebys

This one is extremely rare as there were only 14 examples built and there are only 4 known survivors, a CCCA Full Classic 1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe by Fisher. It has kept its original chassis, engine, and even its coachwork. It was restored and is meticulously maintained by Fran Roxas. Estimated value is $750,000 to $850,000.

1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe by Fisher. © 2020 RM Sothebys

The Arizona sale has been a long-running event held by RM Sotheby’s and for 2021, they are expecting to offer around 80 blue-chip motor cars that encompass a wide spectrum of the market and a few select memorabilia hand-picked by RM Sotheby’s expert team consisting of 25 car specialists.

More information regarding the 2021 RM Sotheby’s Arizona Auction may be found at RM Sotheby’s.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

