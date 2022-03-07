Hagerty Announced New Detroit Concours d’Elegance

Hagerty recently announced the dates for the first Detroit Concours d’Elegance happening on September 16-18, 2022. For four decades, Concours d’Elegance of America is the embodiment of excellence, and for the launch of Detroit Concours d’Elegance, they found their home at the Detroit Institute of Arts which sits at the center of Motor City.

The event is an all-new, weekend-long event held in honor of the people who designed, made, and drove American car culture and the vehicles that has been the center of it all. Different venues all over the city will be holding complimentary and ticketed activities which include ride & drive opportunities, new vehicle showcases, engaging seminars, exclusive experiences, and Saturday’s Cars & Community and the main event of the weekend, the Concours d’Elegance which will be held on Sunday.

Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty shared, “We’re incredibly excited about the event’s new home in downtown Detroit. Being there puts car lovers right in the middle of the thriving design, music and sporting culture of the Motor City. Concours weekends are about championing the fact that all cars are cool and some of them are just jewels that need to be celebrated. This event will honor the tradition of the concours, but also bring in new elements to provide on-ramps for future car lovers and families.”

As part of the celebration, there will be exclusive receptions and celebratory dinners hosted by the most energetic venues and spaces in downtown Detroit. These spaces were chosen specifically to feature the beauty of Detroit. The College for Creative Studies facilities will be the venue for deep-dive seminars that will feature design legends in and out of the automotive industry.

On September 17, Saturday, the debut of the city’s first Cars & Community will start. It is a family-friendly automotive festival which features RADwood, Cars & Caffeine, and Concours d’Lemons displays. There’s also a Kids Zone wherein they offer activities that will entertain enthusiasts of all ages. A part of the every ticket sold will be donated to support local charities.

On September 18, Sunday, the grounds of Detroit Institute of Arts will be transformed into an automotive wonderland. The location and architecture in the middle of the city’s cultural center makes it the best place for a competition of elegance. The finest automobiles in the world will go head to head as these automotive masterpieces are displayed.

Hagerty’s vice president of creative strategy Tarra Warnes shared, “Detroit is the epicenter of car culture, and the new event identity celebrates that. The look and feel is industrial yet sophisticated to reflect the energy of automotive design. The new logo is a badge of honor, as proud as the city of Detroit.”

Visit their website to know more about the Detroit Concours d’Elegance.