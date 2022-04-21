Ford Mustang Awarded Seventh Consecutive World’s Best-Selling Sports Coupe

The Ford Mustang® recently celebrated its 58th birthday and in perfect timing, it was recently revealed that for the seventh year in a row, Ford Mustang has been crowned the world’s best-selling sports coupe, based on the registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

Mustang was able to keep their 2021 lead mainly due to the Mustang Mach 1 which is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine. There is also the track-ready Mustang Shelby® GT500®, which claims the title of the most powerful street-legal Ford in history. It is the most advanced Mustang that Ford has ever released for street, track, and even drag strip use.

Ford Blue President Kumar Galhotra shared, “When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom and experience the open road. That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains and a passionate global community all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row.”

The United States remain to be Ford’s strongest market according to the company’s internal data. Mustang global sales shows that the United States comprises of a whopping 76%, although other market did show some growth. Sales in New Zealand grew by 54.3%, while there was a 37.3% growth in Brazil and a 16.6% growth in South Korea. Compared to the previous year, customer retail orders almost doubled for 2021.

Ford aims to continue this growth by offering five new special editions which includes Mustang Ice White (also available on Mustang Mach-E) and the Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition. There is also the GT California Special, Coastal Limited, and Stealth. There is a special edition at every performance level for muscle car enthusiasts, be it a Mustang EcoBoost® or a Shelby GT500.

This year, Ford is also adding eight new color options for Mustang. There is the Code Orange on Shelby GT500 which is exclusive for Ford Performance only, Brittany Blue Metallic is back but is limited for Shelby GT500 Heritage and Coastal Limited models only. Across the lineup, the new colors that were added are the Atlas Blue Metallic, Dark Mattery Gray Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic.

The newest model that has been added in the Mustang lineup, the Mustang Mach-E, also had a successful run in 2021 as it is one of the best-selling products at Ford. On top of the strong first full-year of sales, it was also given a number of press awards, including the highly regarded North American Utility Vehicle of the Year accolade, 2021 Wards 10 Best award, Car and Driver’s 2021 EV of the Year, and a 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award. Recently, it was also announced that the Mustang Mach-E was one of the finalist for the 2022 World Car of the Year.