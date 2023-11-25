Northern California Shelby Turkey Bowl

By: Jessica Wendland

No shopping allowed

While everyone was shopping black Friday deals the Day after Thanksgiving, some of us were on the way to a Norcal Shelby Club (Northern California Region Shelby American Automobile Club- SAAC) Turkey Bowl Track Day at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, CA. The track sits among the Laguna Seca Recreation area with a campground, hiking trails, and great views of the track.

The Norcal SAAC is a very welcoming club. They work with three tracks in the area and offer multiple track days per year. Their website, www.norcal-saac.org, offers all of their Membership information and events. Don’t have a Shelby? No problem! One of the best things about track days like this is the diversity of vehicles. Even if you’re not a competitive person, or you’ve never driven on a track before, they offer ride-a-longs and instruction, and personal best is the name of the game. The elevation changes and iconic “corkscrew” is one of the best spots to see the true speed and ability of the cars and drivers.

Whether you’re looking to be a spectator, thinking about racing on a track, or just a car and racing enthusiast, Weathertech Raceway and Norcal SAAC won’t disappoint.

Gallery