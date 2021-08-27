Mustang Introduces Ice White Edition Package For Mach-E and Coupe

As part of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford recently announced the introduction of the new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package that will be available for both Mustang Mach-E and Mustang coupe. It is the first time in 28 years that Ford offered a white-on-white Mustang and it is also the first time they offered it for the coupe.

Mustang brand marketing manager Jim Owens shared, “Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Mustang Ice White Edition could – just like the original ’93 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang – become one of the hot collectibles of future generations. We are proud to continue a longstanding Mustang tradition of continuously offering fresh, new styling options for customers to empower them to make their Mustang an extension of who they are.”

It is also the first package to be offered to both Mustang coupe and Mustang Mach-E clients.

Ice White Edition Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E has been awarded the North American SUV of the Year and the 2021 Car and Driver EV of the Year. It is regarded as one of the hottest all-electric SUV s currently in the market and now, they will be will exclusively offering the new Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the Mustang Mach-E Premium models.

The Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint package will have distinct Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings to the exterior. An Oxford White pony badge will also be displayed front and center on the grill and it can also be seen between the tri-bar taillamps. The package will also come with a special 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with Oxford White-painted pockets.

Light Space Gray will be used in the cabin, and it’ll be on the seats, door-panel armrests, and center console. Completing the look is the Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel and an Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel.

Starting this fall, they will be accepting orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition. By early next year, it will be displayed in showrooms.

Ice White Edition Mustang Coupe

In the 90s, Ford only made 1,500 Triple White Fox body feature Mustangs and they were all convertibles. And much like the 1993 convertible, the upcoming 2022 Mustang coupe Ice White Edition will give the clients the option to add more head-turning style to one of the best-selling sports car in the world.

It will be available on GT Premium fastback and Mustang EcoBoost® models. The Mustang Ice White Edition will have an exclusive Oxford White finish, with matching iced-out taillamps and heritage-inspired Oxford White 19×9-inch wheels with machine-surfaced pockets. Similar to the Ice White Edition Mustang Mach-E, the coupe will also be displaying an Oxford White pony badge and fender badging.

The interior of the coupe is black and white, and it showcases Oxford White leather seat inserts front and rear. It will also have Oxford White leather door panels. The dash will have aluminum appliqué. The center console, shifter boot, door panels, headrests, and other interior will have white accent stitching to complete the cool cabin environment.

The Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT Premium coupes with Ice White Edition Appearance Package will be arriving in showrooms starting early 2022.