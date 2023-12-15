Car Of The Day: 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra

No other American icon of performance rises to the level of the 427 Shelby Cobra. And while the 289 Cobra introduced America to performance chili, the 427 added two heaping spoonful’s of pepper to the bowl.

Since its release, the Cobra mystique has stung enthusiasts with its chest-thumping venom, wickedly fluid design, and a healthy dash of Shelby bravado. Years after the release of the original, modern iterations and replicas came along, but through the years, the aluminum-bodied, big block 427 Cobra still reigns as the ultimate expression of American sports cars.

Not merely a 289 with a larger motor, the 427 Cobra was a fully developed and specialized monster, specifically honed to seriously scare even the most seasoned drivers. The monstrous 427 featured a large diameter handmade steel frame, wrapped in a hand-formed aluminum body, with muscular fenders, luridly swollen to make room for impossibly wide tires.

The stance, power, and brutish delivery were jaw-dropping in every category including the infamous 0-100-0 jaunt recorded at 14 seconds. No car dared to approach the Cobra. It was all at once the most powerful challenger, and yet, just as quickly as the legend came to be, production ceased.

Built with the desire to create the ultimate performance machine at the absolute edge of power to weight management, the 427 Cobra answered the question that few thought to ask. At a time when sports car performance was arguably at the peak of intensity, daring, and excess, the 427 Cobra delivered on all counts and continues to do so more than 60 years since inception.

