Aston Martin Introduces The New V12 Vantage

The V12 Vantage has embodied Aston Martin’s passion for performance for the last fifteen years. It is both fierce and fast, and its equally great successors gave birth to an iconic Vantage bloodline. The premise of the V12 Vantage was to get the largest and most powerful series production engine and equip it in the most compact and driver-focused model. With the model lineup almost nearing its end, Aston Martin recently introduced its best iteration yet, the fastest, fiercest, and most dynamic version of all, the new V12 Vantage.

Limited to only 333 units to be produced globally, the final edition of the V12 Vantage is the perfect way to celebrate the end of a legendary era. This spectacular machine is the extreme version of performance and driver-focused thrills. The new V12 Vantage just has everything; exhilarating straight-line speed and perfect handling matched with a gorgeous design and exclusivity.

So perfect, that it was not surprising that when the V12 Vantage was confirmed in December 2021, there was suddenly an unprecedented demand for the upcoming model. Ahead of the release, all 333 units have been sold, and there are even oversubscribed clients in the register who are eagerly waiting on the sidelines for a chance to acquire one.

Talking about the V12 Vantage, Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer Tobias Moers shared, “Every great sportscar brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage. Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007 our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model. The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever. A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin’s intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs”.

Engine

At the center of every Aston Martin is its engine, and it is especially true for this model, the fastest and most powerful Vantage ever. It develops 700PS at 6500 rpm and 753 Nm of torque from only 1800 rpm to 6000 rpm. The quad-cam 60-degree 5.2-liter V12 engine can produce a top speed of 200 mph, allowing the V12 Vantage to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. With the extensive weight-saving materials used on car combined with the powerful engine, it gives the V12 Vantage a power-to-weight ratio of 390PS-per-ton which is an impressive 20% increase compared to the V8 powered Vantage.

Some of the weight saving features that they did on the Vantage include carbon fiber front bumper, front fenders and side sills, clamshell bonnet, lightweight battery, composite rear bumper and deck lid, and a special center-mounted twin-exit exhaust system. To ensure that the V12 Vantage has a sound that perfectly matches its looks and performance, they tuned the new, lightweight exhaust system. It is made from a 1mm lightweight stainless-steel, shedding an additional 7.2kg compared to the Vantage.

A ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) sends power to the rear of the car. They applied everything they learned from the V12 Speedster and Vantage F1® Edition models to give the V12 Vantage a unique transmission calibration to improve the driver interaction and shift speeds. The software is specially calibrated to provide a level of shift refinement and usability that is much better than what is usually seen on dual clutch gearboxes. To ensure that the car is always in the right gear at the right time, the adaptive software of the transmission is designed to gauge the conditions that the car is operating in and the driver’s demands. This allows the car to deliver a truly connected driving experience.

Much like its iconic predecessors, the new V12 Vantage aims to deliver a dynamic driving experience that matches its excellent engine performance and character and makes sure that at the heart of it all is the driving experience of the driver. In line with this, the car was given a new adaptive damping suspension system which includes new bushes, anti-roll bars, as well as spring and damper assemblies.

Aston Martin increased the suspension spring rates by 50% at the front and 40% at the rear. They also increased the top mount stiffness by 13%, while the new anti-roll bars stiffer at the front by 5% and softer at the rear by 41%. To ensure the driver’s comfort, they introduced a secondary tender spring to the rear. It provides a lower spring rate compared to the main spring enabling it to give improved ride comport without compromising dynamic performance.

Front and rear sheer panels, fuel tank bracing, and rear suspension tower strut brace increased body stiffness (kNm/Deg) by 8% while the lateral stiffness (kNm/mm) was increased by 6.7%, providing optimum platform stiffness for better driving dynamics.

Aston Martin also added a new steering calibration, which enhanced steering feel to deliver a sharper response, and provide a much better, overall driver experience.

With the awe-inspiring performance of the V12 Vantage, it needs to have a stopping power that is up to the task. This is provided by the Carbon Ceramic Braking (CCB) system which will come as standard on the V12 Vantage. The front will have 410mm x 38mm discs with 6-piston calipers while 360mm x 32mm discs paired with 4-piston calipers are at the rear.

The CCB discs provides increased braking performance while greatly minimizing the un-sprung mass, consistently maintaining braking performance at high temperatures. They have been specifically engineered to resist brake fade at temperatures up to 800 degrees. It is a key factor that helps the V12 Vantage unleash its full performance potential while also giving the driver precise control and maximum confidence.

Compared to steel brakes, the new CCB technology also shaved off 23kg of weight. It should also be noted that since the mass is unsprung, the reduction in weight adds to the car’s overall ride quality and dynamic handling character.

The new V12 Vantage dynamic package also comes with design options for the 21-in alloy wheels, wherein clients can choose between satin black or satin black diamond turned. There is an additional optional lightweight option in Satin Black, which shaves off an additional 8kg from the total weight. As standard, the V12 Vantage is fitted with Michelin Pilot 4S high performance tires, with 275/35 R21 at the front and 315/30 R21 at the rear.

Q by Aston Martin bespoke service provides further graphics package or options to complement or match the color of the diamond turned highlights to the body.

Matching the excellent performance and driving pleasure that the V12 Vantage provides is its equally exquisite aesthetic. The V12 Vantage has a gorgeous physique. Its bodywork is 40mm wider to accommodate a wide track chassis for optimum cornering performance and stability. It also liberally used carbon fiber in the widebody design that features a dramatic aerodynamic package.

Exterior

The V12 Vantage looks incredible in any angle, but it is when the car is viewed from the front that it truly makes the most impact visually. A new front bumper design works together with the full width front splitter to create additional downforce and aerodynamic balance. It also perfects that car’s ground-skimming stance.

Aston Martin made the front grille 25% larger to provide more air flow through the engine cooling radiators. There is also a unique ‘horseshoe’ design engine vent that was integrated into the bonnet, improving both the cooling and design character. It is reminiscent of the Vantage GT12, the road going tribute of Aston Martin to its also legendary V12 Vantage GT3 racer. The prominent design can also be seen on the side profile, and it was given a new sculpted single-piece sill which again took inspiration from motorsport and is also evocative of previous V12 models.

A new and distinct bumper with integrated diffuser is added at the rear to keep the aerodynamic balance from front to rear. The highlight of the new design is the lightweight center mounted, twin tailpipe exhaust system. Complementing the transformation is a dramatic rear wing which also helps in achieving a maximum downforce of 204kg at top speed, which adds overall visual impact of the V12 Vantage.

For those who prefers to have a more subtle style and a much sleeker silhouette, there is the option to remove the rear wing. There is also another configuration wherein the underbody undergoes extensive work to keep the aerodynamic balance to deliver high speed stability and ultimate performance.

The iconic V12 soundtrack completes the driving experience. The new Vantage has an open rear load space with the new rear suspension strut brace on display.

Interior

The interior of the V12 Vantage has kept the distinct layout of the current Vantage. As standard, it has a Sports Plus Seat trimmed in full semi-aniline leather with ‘Wings’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard.

For those who prefers to have an enhanced driving dynamics with a distinct design character, a supportive seat design is offered as an option. It includes a new carbon fiber performance seat with exposed twill carbon fiber shell and manual 6-way adjustment. It is a patented design by Aston Martin which was inspired by motorsport, and further optimized to reduce weight by 7.3kg without compromising on comfort.

Q by Aston Martin

Q by Aston Martin provides further enhancements and improvements through some dramatic styling both in the interior and exterior. Using a wide variety of unique options, customers can really create a one-of-a-kind specification.

A range of colorways are provided to create striking exterior graphics and liveries. Clients can also pick their preferred color for the brake calipers and painted wheel finishes. To make the exposed Carbon Fiber elements really stand out, the Commission service also have a variety of tinted lacquers which help showcase the craftsmanship of the hand-laid carbon fiber panels.

Under different lighting conditions, the tints change appearance. Under some faded light or dark street, the tints are more subtle and understated. Under some bright lights, however, the tint helps in transforming the car to have a jewel-like glow.

Interior options are also very distinct. Clients can customize the woven leather or Alcantara seat inserts, trim inlays and anodized rotary dials so it will match or contrast the exterior body or graphic color. It gives a more subtle addition of color inside the cabin. There are numerous design combinations available that it will be a surprise to actually find two identical cars.

Aston Martin Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer Marco Mattiacci shared, “At Aston Martin we build cars, but we sell dreams. That is the magic of this brand. Only a select number of customers around the world can buy the V12 Vantage, yet like all our iconic models, its significance extends far beyond its exclusivity. What’s more, such is the level of bespoke personalisation available via Q by Aston Martin even a car as rare as the V12 Vantage can be made to a specification completely unique to its owner”.

Aston Martin will start production on the V12 Vantage in the first quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, due to unprecedented demand, the order book is already closed. First deliveries of the V12 Vantage are scheduled to start on in the second quarter of 2022.