April in Racing History

1

Mario Andretti, driving a Newman Haas Lola-Ford, wins the first CART Long Beach Grand Prix (1984).

2

Tommy Milton drives the Durant Special to victory in a race at Beverly Hills, California (1922).

3

Ronnie Peterson drives a March 722 to victory in the European F2 Championship race at Thruxton, England (1972).

4

Jochen Mass and Jackie Ickx drive a Porsche 935 to victory in the Six Hours of Vallelunga in Italy (1976).

6

Kevin Cogan wins the CART Phoenix 200 driving a Patrick Racing March 86C-Cosworth (1986).

7

Alain Prost wins the Brazilian Grand Prix at the wheel of a McLaren MP4/2B-Tag/Porsche (1985).

11

George Follmer wins the USRRC race in Pensacola, Florida, driving a Porsche-powered Lotus 23 (1965).

12

Lella Lombardi and Giorgio Franca drive an Osella PA9-BMW to victory in the Mugello Six Hour race (1981).

15

The European Rally Championship Saarland Rally is won by Walter Röhrl and Geistdörfer Christian in a Lancia Stratos (1978).

17

The Ferrari 333SP scores its debut 1-2 finish in the IMSA WSC race at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. Jay Cochran wins over Gianpiero Moretti and Eliseo Salazar (1994).

18

Gordon Spice, racer and constructor (Spice Engineering), is born in London, England (1940).

19

Louis Chiron, driving a Bugatti Type 51, becomes the first Monégasque to win the Monaco Grand Prix (1931).

20

Racer Mark Donohue marries Sue Warren (1963).

22

Luigi Fagioli wins the Monaco Grand Prix at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz (1935).

23

Pilot and racer Hugh Dibley is born in Hong Kong (1937).

25

The first Ford Cosworth DFV F1 engine is delivered to Lotus (1967).

26

Warren Johnson becomes the first NHRA Pro Stock driver to break the 200mph barrier at the end of the ¼-mile (1996).

27

Christian Werner wins the Targa Florio. First win for a supercharged Mercedes (1924).

28

Luigi Villoresi, driving a Ferrari Tipo 340 Vignale, wins the Mille Miglia in Italy (1951).

30

The CART Rio 200 is won by Adrian Fernandez driving a Patrick Racing Reynard 2KI-Ford/Cosworth (2000).