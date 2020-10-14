The Silverstone Auctions’ next sale, the 2020 NEC Classic Live Online Auction, will be offering a private collection of noteworthy competition cars from the golden era in Motorsports. The auction will take place over a two day period on November 13th-14th.

“We are delighted to be offering this five-strong, unrepeatable collection of competition cars in our final sale of the year. Each of the cars has a its own unique Motorsport heritage, these are undoubtedly special cars, and this is a fantastic opportunity for interested buyers.” Harry Whale, Silverstone Auctions Sales Manager.

1986 MG Metro 6R4 ex-Works

C99 KOG is a 1986 MG Metro 6R4 ex-Works. It is in the latest specification, as developed ‘in period’, and is finished in a blue and white Computervision livery.

In 1986, it is praised for its accomplishment in achieving the second-best WRC result of any 6R4 in San Remo. During its short stint as an international rally car, it had Malcolm Wilson behind the wheel, with Nigel Harris as co-driver.

Later in its life, the car had a mechanical rebuild, but the exterior was left untouched prominently showing its battle scars from its Works rallying career.

1986 MG Metro 6R4 ex-Works

1987 DAM4100

The 1987 DAM4100 is one of only five evolution cars that legendary Works driver Tony Pond and Works rally car engineer and driver David Appleby collaborated on.

this car being A14 LOO, is the first prototype, built from Clubman’s chassis #183, and as a favorite he kept this example at the time. Under a new owner, in 2015, David himself did an extensive overhaul and renovation on the car so it comes to the market in pristine condition.

1987 DAM4100

1987 Renault 5 Turbo ‘Superproduction’

The 1987 Renault 5 Turbo ‘Superproduction’ is a very important collector’s car. In 1987, Renault was determined to win the Championnat de France de Supertourisme, and this car was one of the three examples that were produced.

Specialists worked tirelessly on the three examples and Renault eventually reached their goal for these cars to become as competitive as they could be. This car, Ch 3-86 is the actual car that was used on the championship-clinching drive by Érik Comas at Pau-Arnos on the 25th October, 1987.

1987 Renault 5 Turbo ‘Superproduction’

1984 Renault 5 Maxi Turbo

The 1984 Renault 5 Maxi Turbo is genuinely the only one of its kind in the UK and is recognized by Renault Sport. The late UK rally legend John Price personally developed this example, with the assistance from Renault Dieppe.

This example has been in fact owned by John on multiple occasions. The car has a decorated racing history, winning many important rallies, as well as being a Concours winner. Of interest, the car has twice been recorded for Sony Playstation.

1984 Renault 5 Maxi Turbo

1982 Renault 5 Turbo Group 4

The 1982 Renault 5 Turbo Group 4 is one of Renault’s most historically significant competition car. It has been driven by French rally legends Jean-Luc Thérier and Jean Ragnotti. This was a 5-time rally winner from 1982-1984 and it was the car that won that 1982 French Rally Championship. During the 1984 Rallye Monte-Carlo, it was the first two-wheel-drive car entered, where it finished in the fourth position.

1982 Renault 5 Turbo Group 4

Viewing of the cars will be by appointment at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire from November 2nd to the 12th. Bidding will be available online, through the phone, or commission.

More information about this auction can be found at Silverstone Auctions.

[Source: Silverstone Auctions]

