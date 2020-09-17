Restored 1961 MGA Outlaw, the Highlight of Petersen Automotive Museum Virtual Gala

The Petersen Automotive Museum is hosting their digital gala on Sept. 26, 2020 and part of the event is an online auction through auction house Bring a Trailer. The upcoming auction features 3 things: the fully restored 1961 MGA Outlaw, a once-in-a-lifetime driving experience with driver Bruce Canepa in a Porsche 935 at Sonoma Raceway, and a six-night stay at a Scottish castle where the winner will have served by a private chef and a full house staff.

Proceeds of the auction will go to The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation, where underprivileged students in the Los Angeles community are provided educational programming.

The MGA Outlaw is the first frame-off restoration that was done completely by the Petersen Automotive Museum. Features of the 1961 MGA Outlaw include larger carbs, disc brakes, a hot cam, new suspension components, and modern Oxblood interior; with wire wheels completing the exterior appearance.

1961 MGA Outlaw

Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges, stated, “Each year, the gala provides significant funding for the Petersen Automotive Museum’s various programs from the education of our guests to the preservation of our collection. Although the gala looks different this year, the support is more critical than ever. By supporting the Petersen Automotive Museum’s gala, guests are ensuring that we can continue to educate youth, engage with the community, and preserve car culture for future generations.”

Ticket holders of the Petersen Automotive Museum’s 26th Annual Gala Celebration will have a completely digital experience where they will have access to 45 minutes of exclusive content and archival footage. Guests will also be receiving a gift bag which will be shipped to their home addresses.

A day before the event, virtual gala guests will be sent a link to the portal via email. Ticket holders can access the content until Oct. 1, 2020. Proceeds for the ticket sales will also will also go to The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation and a portion of it is tax-deductible.

For those interested in buying tickets to the gala, please visit The Petersen Automotive Museum Website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...