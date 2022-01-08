Top 7 Pro Drifters at Winter Jam

Photography by Kristina Cilia (@kristinaciliaphoto) and Debi Retterer (@debirettererphotography).

Automotive enthusiasts will have their preference on what catches their attention the most, whether it’s a supercar reveal, a vintage car show, a bona fide race event, even down to the lovable Concours d’ Lemons. Our team at Sports Car Digest is no different and today, we’ve got something exciting for you: a drifting event.

Check out our photos of the top 7 pro drifters at the recent Winter Jam 2021 at Sonoma, and you’ll know that the roaring engines, screeching tires, and sideways cars are the real deal.

To learn more about this exciting event, check out our full-length coverage with over 150+ amazing photos: Winter Jam 2021 by Sonoma Drift

Rye O’Connor – Nissan 350Z

Follow Rye O’Connor on Instagram: @breadman_350z

©2021 Kristina Cilia Photography

Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis – Nissan Silvia S15

Follow Odi on Instagram: @odidrift

©2021 Kristina Cilia Photography

Dylan Hughes – BMW E46 M3

Follow Dylan on Instagram: @dylanhughes129

©2021 Kristina Cilia Photography

Forrest Wang – Nissan Silvia S15

Follow at Forrest on Instagram: @forrestwang808

©2021 Kristina Cilia Photography

Rome Charpentier – BMW E36 M3

Follow Rome on Instagram: @romecp

©2021 Kristina Cilia Photography

Dan Burkett – Toyota MK4 Supra

Follow Dan on Instagram: @raddandrift

© Debi Retterer Photography

Matt Field – Chevrolet C6 Corvette

Follow Matt on Instagram: @mattfield777

© Debi Retterer Photography