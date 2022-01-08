Top 7 Pro Drifters at Winter Jam

Photography by Kristina Cilia (@kristinaciliaphoto) and Debi Retterer (@debirettererphotography).
Automotive enthusiasts will have their preference on what catches their attention the most, whether it’s a supercar reveal, a vintage car show, a bona fide race event, even down to the lovable Concours d’ Lemons. Our team at Sports Car Digest is no different and today, we’ve got something exciting for you: a drifting event.
Check out our photos of the top 7 pro drifters at the recent Winter Jam 2021 at Sonoma, and you’ll know that the roaring engines, screeching tires, and sideways cars are the real deal.
To learn more about this exciting event, check out our full-length coverage with over 150+ amazing photos: Winter Jam 2021 by Sonoma Drift
Rye O’Connor – Nissan 350Z
Follow Rye O’Connor on Instagram: @breadman_350z
Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis – Nissan Silvia S15
Follow Odi on Instagram: @odidrift
Dylan Hughes – BMW E46 M3
Follow Dylan on Instagram: @dylanhughes129
Forrest Wang – Nissan Silvia S15
Follow at Forrest on Instagram: @forrestwang808
Rome Charpentier – BMW E36 M3
Follow Rome on Instagram: @romecp
Dan Burkett – Toyota MK4 Supra
Follow Dan on Instagram: @raddandrift
Matt Field – Chevrolet C6 Corvette
Follow Matt on Instagram: @mattfield777