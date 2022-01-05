Rumored Pagani C10 First Image Leaked

It has been more than a decade since the release of the Pagani Huayra, and for some time now, there have been some rumors on the C10 (a codename that was deduced since the Huayra was codenamed C9) on the horizon. Pagani has released numerous different versions of the Zonda and Huayra, so it is not surprising that a lot of fans have been waiting for the third Pagani model to be released.

Recently, a newly created and anonymous Instagram account seemed to have leaked what looks like the first images of the C10 along with an image of a supposed document that was for potential customers. The images have already been deleted, but netizens do take note and unsurprisingly, the images have spread like wildfire.

The low-res picture showed a rendered image of what is supposedly the C10. And based on the leaked image, the supposed C10 had some distinct Pagani design markings, and it is also showed that it carried some design influence from the Zonda and Huayra.

The Huayra influence can be seen on the skylights in the roof and wide front grille, while it seems like they took inspiration from the Zonda with the teardrop cabin shape as well as the swooping nose. Of course, the rumored C10 also has some style features all its own like the small winglets in the front grille that looks to be an aerodynamic design.

There have been rumors that Pagani is looking into releasing a hybrid powertrain in one of their models soon, but it is still generally believed that the C10 will have an internal combustion engine. There are even rumors that the upcoming C10 will have a new version of the Mercedes-AMG 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine and clients will have the option to get either a manual gearbox or a dual-clutch automatic with shift paddles.

Rumor mills have claimed that Pagani plans to release up to 300 C10 examples which includes the convertible and some special limited-run variants. Sadly, the same said rumors claim that it has already been sold out.

The newest Pagani is said to be unveiled later in the year, and despite the leaked pictures, Pagani has yet to comment on them, so it is best to take these leaked pictures with a grain of salt.

In Varryx’s Instagram post, he shared that the image was a really an official render for the upcoming supercar, but the design was from 1.5 years ago. There is a huge possibility that there have been a lot of changes to the C10 that is yet to be revealed.