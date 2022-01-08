Winter Jam 2021 by Sonoma Drift

What a weekend! Winter Jam finally made its return to Sonoma Raceway in 2021 after a yearlong pandemic absence.

With six different drift courses spread out around the 2.52-mile track and paddock area, there was plenty of room as thousands of enthusiastic spectators were shrouded in tire smoke and flying rubber while watching Formula Drift Pro 1 Drivers and amateurs alike get sideways all weekend long.

The two-day event (hosted by Sonoma Drift) was emceed by Formula Drift Pro 1 Driver and Sonoma Drift Manager Faruk Kugay.

There were also a handful of internationally acclaimed drifting professionals on site to show off their skills including Forrest Wang, Dylan Hughes, Matt Field, Rome Charpentier, Aurimas Bakchis, and Dan Burkett.

Fans were also treated by the Vlogging team from “Daily Driven Exotics” who brought a few cars along including a Dodge Viper ACR Drift car, as well as a Mclaren 570 and Lamborghini Aventador SV, on display in the paddock garages.

The weekend culminated with the Pro-am Shootout where 40 drivers battled for only three Formula Drift Pro-spec licenses on an iconic ex-Formula Drift course between “The Chute” and Turn 7 on the road course. This was this big one for three highly skilled drivers, with hopes of pushing their drifting skills to the next level.

Photography by Kristina Cilia (@kristinaciliaphoto)

Winter Jam 2021 Photo Gallery