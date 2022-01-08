Winter Jam 2021 by Sonoma Drift

What a weekend! Winter Jam finally made its return to
Sonoma Raceway in 2021 after a yearlong pandemic absence.
With six different drift courses spread out around the 2.52-mile track and paddock area, there was plenty of room as thousands of enthusiastic spectators were shrouded in tire smoke and flying rubber while watching Formula Drift Pro 1 Drivers and amateurs alike get sideways all weekend long.
The two-day event (
hosted by Sonoma Drift) was emceed by Formula Drift Pro 1 Driver and Sonoma Drift Manager Faruk Kugay.
There were also a handful of internationally acclaimed drifting professionals on site to show off their skills including Forrest Wang, Dylan Hughes, Matt Field, Rome Charpentier, Aurimas Bakchis, and Dan Burkett.
Fans were also treated by the Vlogging team from “Daily Driven Exotics” who brought a few cars along including a
Dodge Viper ACR Drift car, as well as a Mclaren 570 and Lamborghini Aventador SV, on display in the paddock garages.
The weekend culminated with the Pro-am Shootout where 40 drivers battled for only three Formula Drift Pro-spec licenses on an iconic ex-Formula Drift course between “The Chute” and Turn 7 on the road course. This was this big one for three highly skilled drivers, with hopes of pushing their drifting skills to the next level.
Photography by Kristina Cilia ( @kristinaciliaphoto) Winter Jam 2021 Photo Gallery
Pro Drifters line up on the track in front of a large crowd at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
Faruk Kugay hands out awards to the winning drift team Sac City Auto Parts
Sac City Auto Parts, the winning drift team at Winter Jam, receives their awards from Sonoma Drift manager and Pro Driver Faruk Kugay
The Sac City Auto Parts drift team poses with the Formula D Pro Drivers (L to R – Forrest Wang, Aurimas Bakchis, Rome Charpentier, Dylan Hughes) who combined to form a team at Winter Jam
(L to R) Forrest Wang, Aurimas Bakchis, and Dylan Hughes drift into Turn 4 at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
Tony Frangieh, aka ‘Side Show Tone’, heads into Turn 11 during Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
California Creaming sliding into Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
California Creaming sliding around the hairpin at Turn 11 during Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
Tony Frangieh, aka ‘Side Show Tone’, slides around the hairpin in Turn 11 during Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
Pro Drifter, Forrest Wang, slides around the hairpin in Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
Tony Frangieh, aka ‘Side Show Tone’, drifts into Turn 11 during Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
Tony Frangieh, aka ‘Side Show Tone’, slides around the hairpin of Turn 11 during Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
Faruk Kugay interviews Pro Drifter Dylan Hughes at Winter Jam 2021
A Sac City Auto Parts 350Z twists and turns its way into the hairpin at Turn 11 during Winter Jam
Pro Formula Drifter Aurimas Bakchis leads the way through the Turn 11 hairpin during Winter Jam
Pro Formula Drift driver Dylan Hughes
Pro Formula Drift driver Aurimas Bakchis
Pro Formula Drift driver Forrest Wang
Dylan Hughes – Formula Drift Pro Driver
Pro Formula Drift drivers, Aurimas Bakchis and Dylan Hughes, slide tandem around Turn 11
Pro Formula Drift drivers twist and turn through the hairpin at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
Aurimas Bakchis, Professional Drifter and founder of Feal Suspension, sliding through Turn 11 at Winter Jam
Rome Charpentier (L) and Forrest Wang (R) doing donuts for the Winter Jam crowd
Pro Formula Drift driver Rome Charpentier
Sac City Auto Parts drift team twists and turns down the straight into the hairpin during Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
Sac City Auto Parts doing some donuts for the Winter Jam crowd
A young fan rates the Sac City Auto Parts team during drift competition at Winter Jam at Sonoma Raceway
Formula Drift Pro drivers (L to R): Rome Charpentier, Forrest Wang, Aurimas Bakchis, and Dylan Hughes
Forrest Wang – Formula Drift Pro Driver
Formula Drift Pro drivers (L to R): Aurimas Bakchis, Dylan Hughes, Forrest Wang, and Rome Charpentier
Formula Drift Pro driver, Aurimas Bakchis, creates a cloud of tire smoke through the hairpin at Winter Jam
Aurimas Bakchis – Formula D Pro Driver
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier
Sac City Auto Parts Team poses for photos after winning the group drift competition at Winter Jam 2021
Rye O’Connor – 2021 Formula D Pro Spec Driver
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier’s BMW parked in the garage at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro driver Forrest Wang’s Nissan Silvia S15 parked in the garage at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam 2021
Aurimas Bakchis slides right up to Dylan Hughes as they head into Turn 4 at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
Aurimas Bakchis and Dylan Hughes slide through Turn 4 at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam
Formula Drift Pro driver Dylan Hughes creates a lot of tire smoke as he slides off track in Turn 4
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier exits Turn 3 in his BMW at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier gets sideways in his BMW at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier twists and turns down the track at Sonoma Raceway during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier heads sideways into Turn 4 during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro driver Rome Charpentier
Formula Drift Pro driver Aurimas Bakchis takes the sideways lead out of Turn 3 followed closely by Formula Drift Pro driver Dylan Hughes
Formula Drift Pro driver Dylan Hughes chases Formula Drift Pro driver Aurimas Bakchis around Turn 4 during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro drivers Aurimas Bakchis and Dylan Hughes leave behind a cloud of tire smoke as they exit Turn 3 during Winter Jam 2021
Formula Drift Pro driver Aurimas Bakchis lifts the front right tire as he heads sideways into Turn 4 during Winter Jam 2021
Burning rubber!